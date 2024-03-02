Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke weigh-in photos

The fighters battling it out on the Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke card weighed-in and went face to face ahead of their respective bouts at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, March 2. The event airs live on DAZN featuring two world championship bouts, Jake Paul’s ring appearance against “Golden Gloves” champion and more.

In the headline-bout, Puerto Rico’s former undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defends her unified IBF, WBA and WBO 126-pound titles against Nina Meinke of Germany. In the co-feature, Cleveland’s Jake Paul goes up against Ryan Bourland of Martinez, California at cruiserweight.

Also on the card, The Bronx native Jonathan Gonzalez defends his WBO light flyweight title against fellow Puerto Rican Rene Santiago. Plus, Atlanta’s Javon Walton faces Joshua Torres of Simi Valley, California at featherweight. In addition, Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado-Ortiz fights Gloria Munguilla of LA at super flyweight.

On the top of prelims, Puerto Rico’s Christopher Diaz and Headley Scott of Brooklyn clash at super featherweight. Among other bouts, Puerto Rican Omar Pacheco and Christopher Ortiz make their pro debut at junior welterweight. As well, Elijah Flores of The Bronx, New York takes on Colombian Alejandro Munera at welterweight.