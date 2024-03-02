Subscribe
Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke weigh-in photos

Serrano defends unified featherweight titles against Meinke live from San Juan, Puerto Rico

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ring girls at Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke weigh-in
Ring girls | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa - Frontproofmedia

The fighters battling it out on the Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke card weighed-in and went face to face ahead of their respective bouts at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, March 2. The event airs live on DAZN featuring two world championship bouts, Jake Paul’s ring appearance against “Golden Gloves” champion and more.

In the headline-bout, Puerto Rico’s former undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defends her unified IBF, WBA and WBO 126-pound titles against Nina Meinke of Germany. In the co-feature, Cleveland’s Jake Paul goes up against Ryan Bourland of Martinez, California at cruiserweight.

Also on the card, The Bronx native Jonathan Gonzalez defends his WBO light flyweight title against fellow Puerto Rican Rene Santiago. Plus, Atlanta’s Javon Walton faces Joshua Torres of Simi Valley, California at featherweight. In addition, Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado-Ortiz fights Gloria Munguilla of LA at super flyweight.

Delia Sylvain
Delia Sylvain | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Promo girls
Promo girls | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Nakisa Bidarian
Nakisa Bidarian | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Nina Meinke
Nina Meinke | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Amanda Serrano
Amanda Serrano | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Jake Paul
Jake Paul | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Ryan Bourland
Ryan Bourland | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland faceoff
Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland faceoff | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Rene Santiago
Rene Santiago | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Jonathan Gonzalez
Jonathan Gonzalez | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Jonathan Gonzalez vs Rene Santiago
Jonathan Gonzalez vs Rene Santiago | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Joshua Torres
Joshua Torres | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Javon Walton
Javon Walton | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Javon Walton vs Joshua Torres
Javon Walton vs Joshua Torres | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Krystal Rosado-Ortiz
Krystal Rosado-Ortiz | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs Gloria Munguilla
Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs Gloria Munguilla | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Christopher Diaz vs Headley Scott
Christopher Diaz vs Headley Scott | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Omar Pacheco vs Christopher Ortiz
Omar Pacheco vs Christopher Ortiz | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia
Elijah Flores vs Alejandro Munera
Elijah Flores vs Alejandro Munera | Most Valuable Promotions/Joseph Correa – Frontproofmedia

On the top of prelims, Puerto Rico’s Christopher Diaz and Headley Scott of Brooklyn clash at super featherweight. Among other bouts, Puerto Rican Omar Pacheco and Christopher Ortiz make their pro debut at junior welterweight. As well, Elijah Flores of The Bronx, New York takes on Colombian Alejandro Munera at welterweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

