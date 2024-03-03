Subscribe
Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke canceled last minute due to injury

Serrano vs Meinke for unified featherweight titles gets last minute cancelation

By Parviz Iskenderov
Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke gets last minute cancellation
Amanda Serrano | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

The world championship bout between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke didn’t go ahead. The scheduled for 12 rounds contest was set to serve as the main event live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, March 2.

Puerto Rican 35-year-old seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) was expected to defend her unified WBA, WBO and IBF featherweight titles in front of her home crowd. Germany’s 30-year-old southpaw Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) was looking to make her second attempt to become champion.

According to an official statement by MVP via post on X, “Amanda Serrano has been declared medically unfit by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission to fight tonight due to an eye injury she sustained yesterday”.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

