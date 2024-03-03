Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke canceled last minute due to injury

The world championship bout between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke didn’t go ahead. The scheduled for 12 rounds contest was set to serve as the main event live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, March 2.

Puerto Rican 35-year-old seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) was expected to defend her unified WBA, WBO and IBF featherweight titles in front of her home crowd. Germany’s 30-year-old southpaw Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) was looking to make her second attempt to become champion.

According to an official statement by MVP via post on X, “Amanda Serrano has been declared medically unfit by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission to fight tonight due to an eye injury she sustained yesterday”.

