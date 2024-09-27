Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Baumgardner vs Persoon results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Alycia Baumgardner vs Delfine Persoon live results from Lux Stage at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, GA

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) faces Delfine Persoon (49-3, 19 KOs) live on Brinx.TV and FUBO Sports from Lux Stage at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, GA on September 27. The contest features the defending WBC, WBA and IBF 130 lbs champion of Fremont, Ohio up against the former lightweight champion of Belgium. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds main event at super featherweight.

The 10-round co-main event pits unbeaten Rosalinda Rodriguez (13-0, 3 KOs) of Pompano Beach, Florida against Amy Naert (10-3, 3 KOs) of Belgium. The pair battles it out for WBC International title at bantamweight.

Among other bouts, Mariya Agapova of Kazakhstan maker her pro debut against Nicole Schafer (3-0-1, 3 KOs) of Germany in a six-rounder at super featherweight. Agustina Vazquez (3-2-2) of Argentina and Sabrina Persona (3-2, 1 KOs) of San Diego go head-to-head in a six-rounder at minimumweight.

Plus, Natalie Dove (3-0) of Philadelphia meets Laddy Mejia (0-0-1) of Peru in a four-rounder at super flyweight. The latter replaced originally announced Sydney Smith (1-2) of Bridgewater, Virginia.

Watch on FUBO

Alycia Baumgardner vs Delfine Persoon results

Get Alycia Baumgardner vs Delfine Persoon full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)

  • Alycia Baumgardner vs. Delfine Persoon
  • Rosalinda Rodriguez vs. Amy Naert
  • Nicole Schafer vs. Mariya Agapova
  • Natalie Dove vs. Laddy Mejia
  • Stephanie Simon vs. Claudia Zamora
  • Issabel Vasquez vs. Crystal Van Wyk
  • Samantha Ginithan vs. Martyna Krol
  • Yvonne Flores vs. Katharina Lehner
  • Agustina Vazquez vs. Sabrina Persona
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.