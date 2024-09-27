Baumgardner vs Persoon results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) faces Delfine Persoon (49-3, 19 KOs) live on Brinx.TV and FUBO Sports from Lux Stage at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, GA on September 27. The contest features the defending WBC, WBA and IBF 130 lbs champion of Fremont, Ohio up against the former lightweight champion of Belgium. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds main event at super featherweight.

The 10-round co-main event pits unbeaten Rosalinda Rodriguez (13-0, 3 KOs) of Pompano Beach, Florida against Amy Naert (10-3, 3 KOs) of Belgium. The pair battles it out for WBC International title at bantamweight.

Among other bouts, Mariya Agapova of Kazakhstan maker her pro debut against Nicole Schafer (3-0-1, 3 KOs) of Germany in a six-rounder at super featherweight. Agustina Vazquez (3-2-2) of Argentina and Sabrina Persona (3-2, 1 KOs) of San Diego go head-to-head in a six-rounder at minimumweight.

Plus, Natalie Dove (3-0) of Philadelphia meets Laddy Mejia (0-0-1) of Peru in a four-rounder at super flyweight. The latter replaced originally announced Sydney Smith (1-2) of Bridgewater, Virginia.

