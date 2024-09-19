Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Rosalinda Rodriguez vs Amy Naert tops Baumgardner-Persoon undercard

Rosalinda Rodriguez is back in the ring following two bare knuckle fights, Amy Naert looks to return to winning ways

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Rosalinda Rodriguez faces Amy Naert on the Baumgardner vs Persoon undercard
Rosalinda Rodriguez faces Amy Naert on the Baumgardner vs Persoon undercard at Lux Stage at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, GA, USA on September 27, 2024 | BKFC

The bout between Rosalinda Rodriguez and Amy Naert has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the Alycia Baumgardner vs Delfine Persoon undercard. The fight card, billed as “Hit Like a Girl, Fight Like a Champion”, takes place at Lux Stage at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, GA on September 27. The pair battles it out for WBC International title at super bantamweight.

Unbeaten Rosalinda Rodriguez (13-0, 3 KOs) goes through the ropes as a pro boxer for the first time since October 2021, when she stopped Elizabeth Tuani in the second round. In her previous outing overall in March at BKFC Miami, the 37-year-old eliminated Monica Franco in two rounds. The Pompano Beach, Florida native made her bare knuckle boxing debut last August, scoring a unanimous decision against Maia Kahaunaele.

Amy Naert (10-3, 3 KOs) got her two-fight winning streak snapped last December, when she dropped a unanimous decision against Svitlana Vasylevska. Earlier in 2023, Belgium’s 36-year-old eliminated Nana Dokadze in three rounds and earned a UD against Snezana Siljkovic.

Also confirmed for the Baumgardner vs Persoon undercard, a featherweight bout between Nicole Schafer (3-0-1, 3 KOs) of Germany and Mariya Agapova of Kazakhstan. Philadelphia’s Natalie Dove (3-0) and Sydney Smith (1-2) of Bridgewater, Virginia square off at bantamweight.

As well, local Stephanie Simon (16-3, 5 KOs) faces Claudia Zamora of Miami at welterweight. In another matchup at bantamweight, Issabel Vasquez (10-10) of Orlando takes on Crystal Van Wyk (1-1) of South Africa.

Plus, Samantha Ginithan (12-0, 3 KOs) of Las Cruces, New Mexico meets Poland’s Martyna Krol (1-5) at lightweight. Yvonne Flores (4-4) of El Paso, Texas and Katharina Lehner (0-1) of Germany go head-to-head at welterweight. The event opener pits Agustina Vazquez (3-2-2) of Argentina against Sabrina Persona (3-2, 1 KOs) of San Diego at minimumweight.

In the main event, Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) defends her WBC super featherweight title against Delfine Persoon (49-3, 19 KOs). The contest features the former undisputed 130 lbs champion of Fremont, Ohio versus the former lightweight champion of Belgium.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.