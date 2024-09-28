Subscribe
Alycia Baumgardner vs Delfine Persoon ruled no contest due to cut in fourth round

Alycia Baumgardner retains titles, Delfine Persoon deemed unable to continue

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alycia Baumgardner with her unified super featherweight belts | Brinx.TV

No winner was declared on September 27, when Alycia Baumgardner faced Delfine Persoon at Lux Stage at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, GA. The pair battled it out atop the fight card titled “Hit Like a Girl, Fight Like a Champion”.

The scheduled for 10 rounds championship for the unified super featherweight title didn’t go the distance. Persoon suffered a cut over her right eye due to an accidental clash of heads. The contest was stopped on advice of a ringside physician, who deemed the latter unable to continue. As the fight didn’t go past four rounds, the bout was ruled a no contest.

As a result, Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs, 1 NC) of Fremont, Ohio retained IBF, WBC and WBO 130 lbs belts. Former lightweight champion Delfine Persoon (49-3, 19 KOs, 1 NC) of Belgium didn’t succeed to land a world title in her second weight class.

Alycia Baumgardner vs Delfine Persoon
Alycia Baumgardner vs Delfine Persoon was stopped due to a cut caused by an accidental clash of heads | Brinx.TV

In the co-main event Rosalinda Rodriguez (14-0, 3 KOs) of Pompano Beach, Florida defeated Amy Naert (10-4, 3 KOs) of Belgium by split decision and took the vacant WBC International title at bantamweight. After 10 rounds, two scores were 97-93 and 99-91 in favor of the representative of the country-host and one score was 97-93 for her opponent.

Among other Baumgardner vs Persoon results, Nicole Schafer (3-0-2, 3 KOs) of Germany and Mariya Agapova (0-0-1) of Kazakhstan fought to a unanimous draw. After six rounds at super featherweight, all three scores were 57-57.

Natalie Dove (4-0) of Philadelphia dropped Laddy Mejia (0-1-1) of Peru in the second round en route to victory by unanimous decision at super flyweight. The latter stepped in on a short notice replacing Sydney Smith (1-2) of Bridgewater, Virginia.

Atlanta’s Stephanie Simon earned a four-round decision against Claudia Zamora of Miami at super lightweight. All three scores were 40-36.

Issabel Vasquez of Orlando defeated Crystal Van Wyk of South Africa by unanimous decision at super flyweight. After four rounds all scores were 40-36.

Samantha Ginithan of Las Cruces, New Mexico dropped Kayla Williams of Andover, Kansas twice and took the win via TKO at 1:46 into the first round at super lightweight. The latter took the fight on a short notice replacing Martyna Krol of Poland.

Yvonne Flores (1-0) of El Paso, Texas scored a unanimous decision against Katharina Lehner (1-2) of Germany at welterweight. The scores were 40-36, 40-36 and 39-37.

In the event opener, Agustina Vazquez (4-2-2) of Argentina defeated Sabrina Persona (3-3, 1 KOs) of San Diego by unanimous decision. After six rounds at minimumweight the scores were 59-55, 58-56 and 58-56.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

