Rocha vs Dominguez results, live stream, main card, prelims

Alexis Rocha vs Santiago Dominguez live results from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alexis Rocha faces Santiago Dominguez live from Indio, CA
Alexis Rocha and Santiago Dominguez go face to face at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, USA on July 19, 2024 | Golden Boy
Alexis Rocha (24-2, 16 KOs) faces Santiago Dominguez (27-0, 20 KOs) in the main event live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Friday, July 19. The Santa Ana southpaw and the unbeaten contender of Mexico battle it out for the NABO welterweight title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The co-main event features Mexico’s Gregory Morales (16-1, 9 KOs) up against Jayvon Garnett (10-1, 5 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Among Rocha vs Dominguez undercard bouts, Coachella Valley’s unbeaten Grant Flores (5-0, 4 KOs) and LA’s Juan Meza Moreno (4-5, 3 KOs) square off in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Jorge Chavez (11-0, 8 KOs) of Mexico and Riku Kitani (8-2, 3 KOs) of Japan clash in a six-rounder at featherweight. Plus, local Bryan Lua (9-0, 4 KOs) and Diuhl Olguin (16-38-7, 10 KOs) of Mexico go head-to-head in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Among the prelims, Fabian Guzman (4-0, 4 KOs) of Orange, CA takes on Corey Cook (2-1-1, 1 KO) of Las Vegas in a four-rounder at middleweight. In the event opener, Juan Estrada Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) of Phoenix, Arizona and Dyllon Cervantes (3-2-1, 2 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah meet in a four-rounder at lightweight.

Alexis Rocha vs Santiago Dominguez live stream

Alexis Rocha vs Santiago Dominguez live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Friday, July 19 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Alexis Rocha vs Santiago Dominguez results

Main card

  • Alexis Rocha vs. Santiago Dominguez
  • Gregory Morales vs. Jayvon Garnett
  • Grant Flores vs. Juan Meza Moreno
  • Jorge Chavez vs. Riku Kitani
  • Bryan Lua vs. Diuhl Olguin

Prelims

  • Fabian Guzman vs. Corey Cook
  • Juan Estrada Jr vs. Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado
