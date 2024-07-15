Gregory Morales vs Jayvon Garnett tops Rocha-Dominguez undercard

Gregory Morales faces Jayvon Garnett on Friday, July 19 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The pair squares off in the co-feature on the card topped by Alexis Rocha vs Santiago Dominguez. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight. The rest of the undercard action has been also confirmed today.

Mexico’s Gregory Morales (16-1, 9 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. The San Antonio-based 23-year-old defeated Ronal Ron by unanimous decision in January in Phoenix, Arizona and secured his third win a row.

Jayvon Garnett (10-1, 5 KOs) makes his ring return and looks to get back in the win column. Cincinnati, Ohio’s 29-year-old last fought in September 2021 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where he dropped a UD against Luis Reynaldo Nunez and suffered his first career defeat.

Also on the card, a six-round welterweight bout between Coachella Valley’s unbeaten Grant Flores (5-0, 4 KOs) and Juan Meza Moreno (4-5, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles. As well, Jorge Chavez (11-0, 8 KOs) of Mexico and Riku Kitani (8-2, 3 KOs) of Japan meet in a six-round bout at featherweight. Plus, Indio’s Bryan Lua (9-0, 4 KOs) goes through the ropes in a six-round lightweight bout against an opponent to be named.

Among the Rocha vs Dominguez prelims, Fabian Guzman (4-0, 4 KOs) of Orange, CA faces Corey Cook (2-1-1, 1 KO) of Las Vegas in a four-round bout at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Juan Estrada Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) of Phoenix, Arizona and Dyllon Cervantes (3-2-1, 2 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah go toe-to-toe in a four-round bout at lightweight.

In the main event, Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (24-2, 16 KOs) goes up against unbeaten Santiago Dominguez (27-0, 20 KOs) of Mexico. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.