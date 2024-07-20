Photos: Alexis Rocha bests Santiago Dominguez by decision to regain NABO title

Alexis Rocha came out victorious on July 19, when he faced Santiago Dominguez at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. Santa Ana’s welterweight secured the win in a 10-round battle with the scores 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Alexis Rocha regained NABO title that he had lost by knockout in the sixth round against Giovani Santillan last October. The 27-year-old southpaw improved to 25-2, 16 KOs and secured his second win in a row.

Santiago Dominguez dropped to 27-1, 20 KOs. Mexico’s 32-year-old suffered his first career defeat.

“I wanted to show everyone that I’m not just a banger, I can use my IQ in there and that’s what I needed,” Alexis Rocha said post-fight. “I knew Dominguez was going to come forward, he just keeps coming, so that’s what I wanted to show. It’s more about my brains from now on. I want to be very aware in the ring, and I want to use my brains. That’s all you’re going to see moving forward.”

“I have a great team behind me, Golden Boy, and we’re just going to see what’s next. I’m right there. I’m knocking on the door still. The belts are gonna be open anytime soon, so I’m just knocking on the door right now.”

Alexis Rocha vs Santiago Dominguez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Alexis Rocha vs Santiago Dominguez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Alexis Rocha vs Santiago Dominguez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Alexis Rocha and Santiago Dominguez post-fight | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

In the co-feature on the card, Mexico’s Gregory Morales (17-1, 9 KOs) defeated Jayvon Garnett (10-2, 5 KOs) of Cincinnati, Ohio by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at super featherweight, the scores were 98-92, 96-94 and 99-91.

Among other Rocha vs Dominguez results, Coachella Valley’s unbeaten Grant Flores (6-0, 5 KOs) stopped LA’s Juan Meza Moreno (4-6, 3 KOs) at super welterweight. The official time was 1:54 into the second round.

As well, Jorge Chavez (12-0, 8 KOs) of Mexico defeated Riku Kitani (8-3, 3 KOs) of Japan by unanimous decision at featherweight. After six-rounds, all three scores were 60-54.

Plus, local Bryan Lua (10-0, 5 KOs) eliminated Diuhl Olguin (16-39-7, 10 KOs) of Mexico at lightweight. The official time was 2:03 into the fifth round.

Among the prelims, Fabian Guzman (5-0, 5 KOs) of Orange, CA KO’d Corey Cook (2-2-1, 1 KO) of Las Vegas at 2:14 into the first round at middleweight. In addition, Juan Estrada Jr. (3-0, 1 KO) of Phoenix, Arizona earned a unanimous decision against Dyllon Cervantes (3-3-1, 2 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah at lightweight with all three scores 40-36.