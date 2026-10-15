Pryce Taylor and Sardius Simmons join Perez vs Rivera undercard

Pryce Taylor and Sardius Simmons return to the ring in separate bouts on November 7 at Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The two heavyweights compete on the undercard of Abraham Perez vs Yankiel Rivera.

Brooklyn native Taylor (13-0, 8 KOs) faces Los Angeles-based Georgian Tsotne Rogava (13-1, 8 KOs) of Ukraine in a 10-round matchup.

Sardius Simmons (10-0, 5 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, takes on Phoenix-based Cesar Navarro (15-4, 13 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-round contest.

Both bouts are part of the card, which will stream live on DAZN.

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Unbeaten Taylor, 29, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Issac Munoz in July. He now faces former Olympian Rogava, 33, who defeated Mauricio Leon Perez by unanimous decision in May. With the win, Rogava bounced back from the first defeat of his professional career.

Undefeated southpaw Simmons, 33, stopped Detrailous Webster in the second round last time out in August. His next opponent, Navarro, 26, suffered a fifth-round stoppage loss against Gurgen Hovhannisyan in his previous bout in March.

In the main event, Albuquerque-based interim WBA flyweight champion Abraham Perez (15-0, 7 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, makes his first title defense against Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera.

In the co-feature, Philadelphia southpaw Atif Oberlton (17-0, 14 KOs) and Deon Nicholson (23-1, 19 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, square off at light heavyweight.

The preliminary card is expected to feature Josh Torres (31-7-2, 17 KOs) facing Jose Luis Sanchez (14-7-2, 4 KOs) at super welterweight, and Quentin DeLeon (1-2, 1 KO) against Austin Lewis (1-3) at super flyweight.