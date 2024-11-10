Subscribe
BKFC Montana photos: Kai Stewart bests Jimmie Rivera by decision to retain title

Kai Stewart makes the third successful defense of his featherweight title, looks to become champion in two divisions

By Parviz Iskenderov
Kai Stewart retains title by decision against Jimmie Rivera at BKFC Montana
Kai Stewart and Jimmie Rivera during their bare knuckle boxing bout at First Interstate Arena at Metra Park in Billings, MT, USA on November 9, 2024 | BKFC

Kai Stewart retained his BKFC featherweight title against Jimmie Rivera on November 9 at First Interstate Arena at Metra Park in Billings, Montana. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, the local champion defeated the No. 4-ranked contender of Ramsey, New Jersey by decision. The scores were 50-45, 49-46 and 50-45.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Kai Stewart made the third successful defense of his 145 lbs belt and improved to 7-0. Former UFC fighter Jimmie Rivera dropped to 2-2-1.

“I strive to be the best,” Kai Stewart said post-fight. “I honestly thought I was going to take him out. I still believe that I’m the best in the BKFC. I cleaned out the 145 division. I may not be ready for 155. I want to make sure that I’m ready, but being the two-division champ is in my future. I’m the king, and the king will never die, baby!”

In the co-main event, Julian Lane (7-7) of Mansfield, Ohio defeated Mexico’s former interim WBO super welterweight champion Alfredo Angulo (1-1) by unanimous decision at middleweight. After five rounds, the scores were 49-46, 48-47, 49-46.

Among other BKFC Montana results, Carlos Trinidad-Snake (6-0) of Omaha, NE stopped Zach Juusola (1-1) of Minneapolis, MN in the third round at middleweight. Brandon Allen (5-1) of Tampa, FL TKO’d Timmy Mason (1-2) of Helena, MT in the third round at featherweight.

Also on the card, Bryant Acheson (3-0) of Billings, MT eliminated Scott Roberts (1-1) of Hudson, FL in the first round at cruiserweight. Local heavyweight Corey Willis (1-0) successfully debuted in the BKFC with a first-round TKO against Brady Meister (1-1) of Great Falls, MT.

Plus, Dallas Davison (3-3) of Great Falls, MT defeated Christian Torres (2-6) of Johnson City, NY via first-round doctor stoppage at welterweight. In the main card opener, Louie Lopez (4-4) of Helena, MT scored a five-round unanimous decision against Roberto Armas (3-4) of Kenansville, NC at featherweight.

Among the BKFC Montana prelims, Natalie Gage (2-0) of Peoria, IL earned a unanimous decision against Gabrielle Roman (1-2-1) of South Amboy, NJ at strawweight. Leo Bercier (5-2) of Belcourt, ND KO’d Drew Nolan (1-2) of Franklin, NY in the first-round at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action, Elijah Jamerson (1-0) of Inglewood, CA stopped local AJ Craig (0-1) in the first round at bantamweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

