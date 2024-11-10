BKFC Montana photos: Kai Stewart bests Jimmie Rivera by decision to retain title

Kai Stewart retained his BKFC featherweight title against Jimmie Rivera on November 9 at First Interstate Arena at Metra Park in Billings, Montana. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, the local champion defeated the No. 4-ranked contender of Ramsey, New Jersey by decision. The scores were 50-45, 49-46 and 50-45.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Kai Stewart made the third successful defense of his 145 lbs belt and improved to 7-0. Former UFC fighter Jimmie Rivera dropped to 2-2-1.

“I strive to be the best,” Kai Stewart said post-fight. “I honestly thought I was going to take him out. I still believe that I’m the best in the BKFC. I cleaned out the 145 division. I may not be ready for 155. I want to make sure that I’m ready, but being the two-division champ is in my future. I’m the king, and the king will never die, baby!”

In the co-main event, Julian Lane (7-7) of Mansfield, Ohio defeated Mexico’s former interim WBO super welterweight champion Alfredo Angulo (1-1) by unanimous decision at middleweight. After five rounds, the scores were 49-46, 48-47, 49-46.

Among other BKFC Montana results, Carlos Trinidad-Snake (6-0) of Omaha, NE stopped Zach Juusola (1-1) of Minneapolis, MN in the third round at middleweight. Brandon Allen (5-1) of Tampa, FL TKO’d Timmy Mason (1-2) of Helena, MT in the third round at featherweight.

Also on the card, Bryant Acheson (3-0) of Billings, MT eliminated Scott Roberts (1-1) of Hudson, FL in the first round at cruiserweight. Local heavyweight Corey Willis (1-0) successfully debuted in the BKFC with a first-round TKO against Brady Meister (1-1) of Great Falls, MT.

Plus, Dallas Davison (3-3) of Great Falls, MT defeated Christian Torres (2-6) of Johnson City, NY via first-round doctor stoppage at welterweight. In the main card opener, Louie Lopez (4-4) of Helena, MT scored a five-round unanimous decision against Roberto Armas (3-4) of Kenansville, NC at featherweight.

Among the BKFC Montana prelims, Natalie Gage (2-0) of Peoria, IL earned a unanimous decision against Gabrielle Roman (1-2-1) of South Amboy, NJ at strawweight. Leo Bercier (5-2) of Belcourt, ND KO’d Drew Nolan (1-2) of Franklin, NY in the first-round at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action, Elijah Jamerson (1-0) of Inglewood, CA stopped local AJ Craig (0-1) in the first round at bantamweight.