Dustin Pague vs Ryan Petersen headlines BKFC Philly in July

The bout between Dustin Pague and Ryan Petersen is set as the main event of BKFC Fight Night: Philly on July 25 at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The pair battle it out at welterweight.

Pague (4-2) of Carlisle, PA was in action at the previous BKFC Philly event in March, defeating Andrew Angelcor via second-round TKO due to doctor stoppage. Petersen (2-0) of Humboldt County, CA scored a unanimous decision against Matt Socholotiuk in January.

The co-main event is a flyweight contest between Rosalinda Rodriguez and Gabrielle Roman. Rodriguez (14-0, 3 KOs) of Pompano Beach, FL won her previous BKFC bout last March via third-round RTD against Monica Franco. Roman (1-2-1) of South Amboy, NJ dropped a unanimous decision to Natalie Gage last November.

“This is our third event in our hometown of Philadelphia and we’re very proud to bring another stellar event to the 2300 Arena,” said Founder and President of BKFC, David Feldman. “From our record-breaking KnuckleMania 5 event in January, Philadelphia fight fans truly have shown their passion for our bare-knuckle promotions.”

Also on the upcoming BKFC Philly card is a featherweight matchup between Elijah Harris (1-0) and newcomer Isaac Matamoros of Mission, TX. Lex Ludlow (1-0) of Levittown, PA and Lewis Rumsey (2-4) of Williamsport, PA clash at heavyweight. Plus, Jason DiNunzio makes his BKFC debut against Dalvin Blair (1-0) at lightweight.

Additionally, middleweight John Garbarino (2-0) and welterweight Pat Sullivan (0-1) are set for their respective bouts against opponents to be named.

The current BKFC Philly lineup is as follows: