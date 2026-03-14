BKFC Newcastle live results: Mick Terrill TKOs Jay McFarlane to claim title

BKFC Fight Night features Mick Terrill facing Jay McFarlane, live from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on Saturday, March 14. They clash for the vacant BKFC UK heavyweight title.

Former BKFC heavyweight champion Terrill (9-2) looks to bounce back from a knockout loss to Ben Rothwell last January at KnuckleMania 5. “Ghost” McFarlane (1-0) makes his BKFC debut, following a second-round stoppage victory over Vladislav Ivashchenko last July.

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The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Matty Hodgson (7-4) and Sean Weir (2-0). The featured fight is a heavyweight showdown between newcomers Gzim Selmani and Daniel Curtin.

The BKFC Newcastle card also includes:

A bantamweight bout pitting Lewis Garside (2-0) against Kieron Sewell (2-0).

Joe Lister (1-0) taking on debuting Danny Wall at middleweight.

A middleweight matchup between Jack Cullen (1-0) and Marley Churcher (3-4).

Dec Spelman (2-0) facing newcomer Jonny Redmond at cruiserweight.

Lewis Keen (4-1) battling Jon Telfer (1-0) at lightweight.

BKFC Newcastle results

Get the full BKFC Newcastle results below.

Main Card

Mick Terrill def. Jay McFarlane by TKO (R1, 0:53)

Sean Weir def. Matt Hodgson by KO (R1, 1:42)

Gzim Selmani def. Daniel Curtin by KO (R2, 0:22)

Lewis Garside def. Kieron Sewell by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-47, 48-47)

Joe Lister def. Danny Wall by KO (R1, 1:28)

Jack Cullen def. Marley Churcher by KO (R2, 1:59)

Dec Spelman def. Johnny Redmond by TKO (R1, 2:00)

Lewis Keen def. Jon Telfer by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-44)

James Lilley def. Yannick Van Dinther by KO (R1, 0:38)

Mikey Henderson def. Liam Dooley by TKO (R1, 2:00)

Prelims

James Walker def. Mohammad Kaseem Saleem by TKO (R4, 2:00)

Jeff Saunders def. Bartek Kanabey by TKO (R3, 0:28)

Stew Martin def. Jordan Burnett by TKO (R1, 2:00)

BKFC Newcastle live blog March 14, 2026 6:40 PM EDT Mick Terrill TKOs Jay McFarlane in first round Former BKFC heavyweight champion Mick Terrill (10-2) defeats Jay “Ghost” McFarlane (1-1) by first-round TKO to claim the BKFC UK title. The stoppage came at 0:53 of the round.



The fight was stopped by the referee after McFarlane signaled that something was wrong. According to the broadcast team, he appeared to say he couldn’t see.



Post-fight, Terrill called out newly crowned BKFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. Mick Terrill defeats Jay McFarlane to claim the BKFC UK heavyweight title at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on March 14, 2026 | BKFC March 14, 2026 6:24 PM EDT Sean Weir KOs Matty Hodgson in first round Sean Weir (3-0) defeats Matty Hodgson (7-5) by first-round knockout at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:42 of the round. Sean Weir lands a punch during his bout against Matty Hodgson at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on March 14, 2026 | BKFC March 14, 2026 6:13 PM EDT Gzim Selmani KOs Daniel Curtin in second round Gzim Selmani (1-0) defeats fellow newcomer Daniel Curtin (0-1) by first-round knockout at heavyweight. The official time was 0:22 of the round. Gzim Selmani lands a punch during his bout against Daniel Curtin at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on March 14, 2026 | BKFC March 14, 2026 5:58 PM EDT Lewis Garside defeats Kieron Sewell by decision Lewis Garside (3-0) defeats Kieron Sewell (2-1) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. Lewis Garside and Kieron Sewell during their bout at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on March 14, 2026 | BKFC March 14, 2026 5:23 PM EDT Joe Lister KOs Danny Wall in first round Joe Lister (2-0) defeats newcomer Danny Wall (0-1) by first-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:28 of the round. Joe Listerknocks down Danny Wall at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on March 14, 2026 | BKFC March 14, 2026 5:22 PM EDT Jack Cullen KOs Marley Churcher in second round Jack Cullen (2-0) defeats Marley Churcher (3-5) by second-round knockout at middleweight. The official time was 1:59 of the round. Jack Cullen during his bout against Marley Churcher at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on March 14, 2026 | BKFC March 14, 2026 5:15 PM EDT Dec Spelman TKOs Johnny Redmond in first round Dec Spelman (3-0) defeats newcomer Jonny Redmond (0-1) by first-round TKO at cruiserweight. The fight was stopped before the second round began. Dec Spelman victorious over Johnny Redmond during their bout at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on March 14, 2026 | BKFC March 14, 2026 4:42 PM EDT Lewis Keen defeats Jon Telfer by decision Lewis Keen defeats Jon Telfer by unanimous decision at lightweight. Lewis Keen and Jon Telfer during their bout at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on March 14, 2026 | BKFC March 14, 2026 4:25 PM EDT James Lilley KOs Yannick Van Dinther in first round James Lilley defeats Yannick Van Dinther by first-round knockout at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:38 of the round. James Lilley and Yannick Van Dinther during their bout at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on March 14, 2026 | BKFC March 14, 2026 4:17 PM EDT Mikey Henderson TKOs Liam Dooley in first round Mikey Henderson defeats Liam Dooley by first-round TKO at welterweight. The fight did not go past the opening round. Mikey Henderson and Liam Dooley during their bout at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on March 14, 2026 | BKFC March 14, 2026 4:00 PM EDT James Walker TKOs Mohammad Kaseem Saleem in fourth round Wrapping up the prelims, James Walker defeats Mohammad Kaseem Saleem by fourth-round TKO at heavyweight. The fight was stopped before the fifth round due to a corner retirement. James Walker knocks down Mohammad Kaseem Saleem during their bout at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on March 14, 2026 | BKFC March 14, 2026 3:57 PM EDT Jeff Saunders TKOs Bartek Kanabey in third round Jeff Saunders defeats Bartek Kanabey by third-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 0:28 of the round. Jeff Saunders throws a jab during his bout against Bartek Kanabey at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on March 14, 2026 | BKFC March 14, 2026 3:54 PM EDT Stew Martin TKOs Jordan Burnet in first round In the event opener, Stew Martin defeats Jordan Burnett by first-round TKO at lightweight to make a successful BKFC debut. The fight ended due to a corner retirement. Stew Martin throws a jab during his bout against Jordan Burnett at Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on March 14, 2026 | BKFC March 14, 2026 3:35 AM EDT How to watch and start time BKFC Newcastle airs live on the BKFC App. The start time is 3:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.



The Countdown starts an hour earlier, and you can watch it below.