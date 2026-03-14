BKFC Newcastle live results: Mick Terrill TKOs Jay McFarlane to claim title

BKFC Fight Night features Mick Terrill facing Jay McFarlane, live from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on Saturday, March 14. They clash for the vacant BKFC UK heavyweight title.
Former BKFC heavyweight champion Terrill (9-2) looks to bounce back from a knockout loss to Ben Rothwell last January at KnuckleMania 5. “Ghost” McFarlane (1-0) makes his BKFC debut, following a second-round stoppage victory over Vladislav Ivashchenko last July.
The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Matty Hodgson (7-4) and Sean Weir (2-0). The featured fight is a heavyweight showdown between newcomers Gzim Selmani and Daniel Curtin.
The BKFC Newcastle card also includes:
- A bantamweight bout pitting Lewis Garside (2-0) against Kieron Sewell (2-0).
- Joe Lister (1-0) taking on debuting Danny Wall at middleweight.
- A middleweight matchup between Jack Cullen (1-0) and Marley Churcher (3-4).
- Dec Spelman (2-0) facing newcomer Jonny Redmond at cruiserweight.
- Lewis Keen (4-1) battling Jon Telfer (1-0) at lightweight.
BKFC Newcastle results
Get the full BKFC Newcastle results below.
Main Card
- Mick Terrill def. Jay McFarlane by TKO (R1, 0:53)
- Sean Weir def. Matt Hodgson by KO (R1, 1:42)
- Gzim Selmani def. Daniel Curtin by KO (R2, 0:22)
- Lewis Garside def. Kieron Sewell by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-47, 48-47)
- Joe Lister def. Danny Wall by KO (R1, 1:28)
- Jack Cullen def. Marley Churcher by KO (R2, 1:59)
- Dec Spelman def. Johnny Redmond by TKO (R1, 2:00)
- Lewis Keen def. Jon Telfer by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-44)
- James Lilley def. Yannick Van Dinther by KO (R1, 0:38)
- Mikey Henderson def. Liam Dooley by TKO (R1, 2:00)
Prelims
- James Walker def. Mohammad Kaseem Saleem by TKO (R4, 2:00)
- Jeff Saunders def. Bartek Kanabey by TKO (R3, 0:28)
- Stew Martin def. Jordan Burnett by TKO (R1, 2:00)
BKFC Newcastle live blog
Mick Terrill TKOs Jay McFarlane in first round
Former BKFC heavyweight champion Mick Terrill (10-2) defeats Jay “Ghost” McFarlane (1-1) by first-round TKO to claim the BKFC UK title. The stoppage came at 0:53 of the round.
The fight was stopped by the referee after McFarlane signaled that something was wrong. According to the broadcast team, he appeared to say he couldn’t see.
Post-fight, Terrill called out newly crowned BKFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.
Sean Weir KOs Matty Hodgson in first round
Sean Weir (3-0) defeats Matty Hodgson (7-5) by first-round knockout at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:42 of the round.
Gzim Selmani KOs Daniel Curtin in second round
Gzim Selmani (1-0) defeats fellow newcomer Daniel Curtin (0-1) by first-round knockout at heavyweight. The official time was 0:22 of the round.
Lewis Garside defeats Kieron Sewell by decision
Lewis Garside (3-0) defeats Kieron Sewell (2-1) by unanimous decision at bantamweight.
Joe Lister KOs Danny Wall in first round
Joe Lister (2-0) defeats newcomer Danny Wall (0-1) by first-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:28 of the round.
Jack Cullen KOs Marley Churcher in second round
Jack Cullen (2-0) defeats Marley Churcher (3-5) by second-round knockout at middleweight. The official time was 1:59 of the round.
Dec Spelman TKOs Johnny Redmond in first round
Dec Spelman (3-0) defeats newcomer Jonny Redmond (0-1) by first-round TKO at cruiserweight. The fight was stopped before the second round began.
Lewis Keen defeats Jon Telfer by decision
Lewis Keen defeats Jon Telfer by unanimous decision at lightweight.
James Lilley KOs Yannick Van Dinther in first round
James Lilley defeats Yannick Van Dinther by first-round knockout at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:38 of the round.
Mikey Henderson TKOs Liam Dooley in first round
Mikey Henderson defeats Liam Dooley by first-round TKO at welterweight. The fight did not go past the opening round.
James Walker TKOs Mohammad Kaseem Saleem in fourth round
Wrapping up the prelims, James Walker defeats Mohammad Kaseem Saleem by fourth-round TKO at heavyweight. The fight was stopped before the fifth round due to a corner retirement.
Jeff Saunders TKOs Bartek Kanabey in third round
Jeff Saunders defeats Bartek Kanabey by third-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 0:28 of the round.
Stew Martin TKOs Jordan Burnet in first round
In the event opener, Stew Martin defeats Jordan Burnett by first-round TKO at lightweight to make a successful BKFC debut. The fight ended due to a corner retirement.
How to watch and start time
BKFC Newcastle airs live on the BKFC App. The start time is 3:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.
The Countdown starts an hour earlier, and you can watch it below.