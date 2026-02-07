BKFC Knucklemania 6 live results: Arlovski TKOs Rothwell to claim title – Video

BKFC Knucklemania 6: Rothwell vs Arlovski airs live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday, February 7. The annual bare-knuckle boxing fight card features a series of bouts, with the heavyweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, Ben Rothwell (4-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin, defends his heavyweight title against former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski (1-0). The co-main event is a 199-pound catchweight bout between current light heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt (12-2) of Jacksonville, Florida, and reigning middleweight champion David Mundell (10-1) of Dunedin, Florida.

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The featured fight is a middleweight showdown between John Garbarino (3-0) and Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (2-2). A lightweight rematch between Ben Bonner (4-2) and Tony Soto (6-2) serves as a title eliminator.

Also on the card is a heavyweight showdown between Patrick Brady (2-0) and Bear Hill (2-0). Additionally, Jade Masson-Wong (3-2) meets old rival Crystal Pittman (3-3) in a lightweight rematch.

BKFC Knucklemania 6 results

Get BKFC Knucklemania 6 full fight card results below.

Main card

Andrei Arlovski def. Ben Rothwell by TKO (doctor stoppage, R3, 1:14) | Watch video

Lorenzo Hunt def. David Mundell by KO (R4, 0:29) | Watch video

John Garbarino def. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. by TKO (R5, 0:49) | Watch video

Ben Bonner def. Tony Soto by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46)

Patrick Brady def. Bear Hill by unanimous decision (50-42, 50-41, 49-43)

Jade Masson-Wong def. Crystal Pittman by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Mike Richman def. Joe Elmore by majority decision (47-47, 48-46, 49-45)

Charles Bennett def. Pat Sullivan by TKO (R2, 1:56)

Cody Russell def. Harrison Aiken by TKO (R2, 1:16)

Zedekiah Montanez def. Brandon Meyer by TKO (R2, 1:59)

Prelims

Lex Ludlow def. Zach Calmus by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Nyseam McCain def. Brett Shoenfelt by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

Joshua Oxendine def. Travis Thompson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

BKFC Knucklemania 6 live blog February 7, 2026 11:49 PM EST KnuckleMania 6 post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. February 7, 2026 11:29 PM EST Andrei Arlovski TKOs Ben Rothwell in third round to claim heavyweight title Andrei Arlovski (2-0) defeats old MMA rival Ben Rothwell (4-1) of Kenosha, Wisconsin, by third-round TKO to become the new BKFC heavyweight champion. The fight was stopped by the doctor due to a cut sustained by Rothwell. The time was 1:14 of the round. Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC February 7, 2026 11:12 PM EST Lorenzo Hunt KOs David Mundell in fourth round Current light heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt (13-2) of Jacksonville, Florida, defeats reigning middleweight champion David Mundell (10-2) of Dunedin, Florida, by fourth-round knockout in a 199-pound catchweight bout. The official time was 0:29 of the round.



Hunt dropped Mundell in both the second and fourth rounds on his way to victory. Lorenzo Hunt during his bout against David Mundell at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC February 7, 2026 10:46 PM EST John Garbarino TKOs Kaine Tomlinson Jr in fifth round John Garbarino (4-0) defeats Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (2-3) by fifth-round TKO at middleweight, scoring multiple knockdowns along the way. The official time was 0:49 of the round. John Garbarino knocks down Kaine Tomlinson Jr during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC February 7, 2026 10:04 PM EST Ben Bonner defeats Tony Soto by decision to win title eliminator Ben Bonner (5-2) defeats Tony Soto (6-3) by unanimous decision in a rematch to win a BKFC lightweight title eliminator. After five rounds, the judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47, and 49-46. Ben Bonner and Tony Soto during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC February 7, 2026 9:32 PM EST Patrick Brady defeats Bear Hill by decision Patrick Brady (3-0) defeats Bear Hill (2-1) by unanimous decision at heavyweight, scoring multiple knockdowns along the way. The judges scored the fight 50-42, 50-41, and 49-43. Bear Hill and Patrick Brady during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC February 7, 2026 9:05 PM EST Jade Masson-Wong defeats Crystal Pittman by decision Jade Masson-Wong (4-2) defeats Crystal Pittman (3-4) by unanimous decision in a rematch. After five rounds at lightweight, all three judges scored the fight 50-45. Jade Masson-Wong throws a punch during her bout against Crystal Pittman at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC February 7, 2026 8:32 PM EST Mike Richman defeats Joe Elmore by decision Mike Richman (8-3) defeats Joe Elmore (2-5) by majority decision at middleweight. After five rounds, the judges scored the fight 47-47, 48-46, and 49-45. Mike Richman lands a punch during his bout against Joe Elmore at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC February 7, 2026 8:04 PM EST Charles Bennett TKOs Pat Sullivan in second round Charles Bennett (1-3) dominates Pat Sullivan (1-2) for a second-round stoppage victory at featherweight. The time was 1:56 of the round. Charles Bennett and Pat Sullivan during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC February 7, 2026 7:44 PM EST Cody Russell TKOs Harrison Aiken in second round Cody Russell (2-0) defeats Harrison Aiken (3-5) by second-round TKO at middleweight. The time was 1:16 of the round. Cody Russell after his victory over Harrison Aiken at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC February 7, 2026 7:27 PM EST Zedekiah Montanez TKOs Brandon Meyer in second round In the main card opener, Zedekiah Montanez (1-1) takes revenge on Brandon Meyer (3-4) with a second-round TKO at lightweight. The official time was 1:59.



On his way to victory, Montanez dropped Meyer once in the first round and twice in the second. Zedekiah Montanez throws a jab during his bout against Brandon Meyer at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC February 7, 2026 7:03 PM EST Lex Ludlow defeats Zach Calmus by decision Lex Ludlow (3-0) defeats Zach Calmus (5-5) by unanimous decision at cruiserweight, with all three judges scoring the fight 30-26. Lex Ludlow dominates Zach Calmus during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC February 7, 2026 6:46 PM EST Nyseam McCain defeats Brett Shoenfelt by decision Prince Nyseam (1-0) defeats Brett Shoenfelt (0-1) by unanimous decision at middleweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-25. Nyseam McCain dominates Brett Shoenfelt during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC February 7, 2026 6:27 PM EST Joshua Oxendine defeats Travis Thompson by decision Joshua Oxendine (1-0) defeats Travis Thompson (6-8) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. After three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 30-27. Travis Thompson and Joshua Oxendine during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC February 7, 2026 5:09 PM EST Countdown to Knucklemania 6 The countdown to BKFC Knucklemania 6 is live, and you can watch it above. The full event live stream will follow. February 6, 2026 11:02 PM EST BKFC Knucklemania 6: How to watch and start time BKFC Knucklemania 6 airs live and free on the BKFC App and the BKFC YouTube channel, as well as on several other platforms, including Prime Video, DAZN, and Fubo Sports.



BKFC Knucklemania 6 starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT