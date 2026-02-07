BKFC Knucklemania 6 live results: Arlovski TKOs Rothwell to claim title – Video

BKFC Knucklemania 6: Rothwell vs Arlovski airs live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday, February 7. The annual bare-knuckle boxing fight card features a series of bouts, with the heavyweight title contested in the headliner of the show.
In the main event, Ben Rothwell (4-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin, defends his heavyweight title against former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski (1-0). The co-main event is a 199-pound catchweight bout between current light heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt (12-2) of Jacksonville, Florida, and reigning middleweight champion David Mundell (10-1) of Dunedin, Florida.
The featured fight is a middleweight showdown between John Garbarino (3-0) and Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (2-2). A lightweight rematch between Ben Bonner (4-2) and Tony Soto (6-2) serves as a title eliminator.
Also on the card is a heavyweight showdown between Patrick Brady (2-0) and Bear Hill (2-0). Additionally, Jade Masson-Wong (3-2) meets old rival Crystal Pittman (3-3) in a lightweight rematch.
BKFC Knucklemania 6 results
Get BKFC Knucklemania 6 full fight card results below.
Main card
- Andrei Arlovski def. Ben Rothwell by TKO (doctor stoppage, R3, 1:14) | Watch video
- Lorenzo Hunt def. David Mundell by KO (R4, 0:29) | Watch video
- John Garbarino def. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. by TKO (R5, 0:49) | Watch video
- Ben Bonner def. Tony Soto by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46)
- Patrick Brady def. Bear Hill by unanimous decision (50-42, 50-41, 49-43)
- Jade Masson-Wong def. Crystal Pittman by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
- Mike Richman def. Joe Elmore by majority decision (47-47, 48-46, 49-45)
- Charles Bennett def. Pat Sullivan by TKO (R2, 1:56)
- Cody Russell def. Harrison Aiken by TKO (R2, 1:16)
- Zedekiah Montanez def. Brandon Meyer by TKO (R2, 1:59)
Prelims
- Lex Ludlow def. Zach Calmus by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
- Nyseam McCain def. Brett Shoenfelt by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)
- Joshua Oxendine def. Travis Thompson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
BKFC Knucklemania 6 live blog
KnuckleMania 6 post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Andrei Arlovski TKOs Ben Rothwell in third round to claim heavyweight title
Andrei Arlovski (2-0) defeats old MMA rival Ben Rothwell (4-1) of Kenosha, Wisconsin, by third-round TKO to become the new BKFC heavyweight champion. The fight was stopped by the doctor due to a cut sustained by Rothwell. The time was 1:14 of the round.
Lorenzo Hunt KOs David Mundell in fourth round
Current light heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt (13-2) of Jacksonville, Florida, defeats reigning middleweight champion David Mundell (10-2) of Dunedin, Florida, by fourth-round knockout in a 199-pound catchweight bout. The official time was 0:29 of the round.
Hunt dropped Mundell in both the second and fourth rounds on his way to victory.
John Garbarino TKOs Kaine Tomlinson Jr in fifth round
John Garbarino (4-0) defeats Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (2-3) by fifth-round TKO at middleweight, scoring multiple knockdowns along the way. The official time was 0:49 of the round.
Ben Bonner defeats Tony Soto by decision to win title eliminator
Ben Bonner (5-2) defeats Tony Soto (6-3) by unanimous decision in a rematch to win a BKFC lightweight title eliminator. After five rounds, the judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47, and 49-46.
Patrick Brady defeats Bear Hill by decision
Patrick Brady (3-0) defeats Bear Hill (2-1) by unanimous decision at heavyweight, scoring multiple knockdowns along the way. The judges scored the fight 50-42, 50-41, and 49-43.
Jade Masson-Wong defeats Crystal Pittman by decision
Jade Masson-Wong (4-2) defeats Crystal Pittman (3-4) by unanimous decision in a rematch. After five rounds at lightweight, all three judges scored the fight 50-45.
Mike Richman defeats Joe Elmore by decision
Mike Richman (8-3) defeats Joe Elmore (2-5) by majority decision at middleweight. After five rounds, the judges scored the fight 47-47, 48-46, and 49-45.
Charles Bennett TKOs Pat Sullivan in second round
Charles Bennett (1-3) dominates Pat Sullivan (1-2) for a second-round stoppage victory at featherweight. The time was 1:56 of the round.
Cody Russell TKOs Harrison Aiken in second round
Cody Russell (2-0) defeats Harrison Aiken (3-5) by second-round TKO at middleweight. The time was 1:16 of the round.
Zedekiah Montanez TKOs Brandon Meyer in second round
In the main card opener, Zedekiah Montanez (1-1) takes revenge on Brandon Meyer (3-4) with a second-round TKO at lightweight. The official time was 1:59.
On his way to victory, Montanez dropped Meyer once in the first round and twice in the second.
Lex Ludlow defeats Zach Calmus by decision
Lex Ludlow (3-0) defeats Zach Calmus (5-5) by unanimous decision at cruiserweight, with all three judges scoring the fight 30-26.
Nyseam McCain defeats Brett Shoenfelt by decision
Prince Nyseam (1-0) defeats Brett Shoenfelt (0-1) by unanimous decision at middleweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-25.
Joshua Oxendine defeats Travis Thompson by decision
Joshua Oxendine (1-0) defeats Travis Thompson (6-8) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. After three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 30-27.
Countdown to Knucklemania 6
The countdown to BKFC Knucklemania 6 is live, and you can watch it above. The full event live stream will follow.
BKFC Knucklemania 6: How to watch and start time
BKFC Knucklemania 6 airs live and free on the BKFC App and the BKFC YouTube channel, as well as on several other platforms, including Prime Video, DAZN, and Fubo Sports.
BKFC Knucklemania 6 starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT