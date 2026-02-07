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BKFC Knucklemania 6 live results: Arlovski TKOs Rothwell to claim title – Video

Knucklemania 6 features Ben Rothwell defending his BKFC heavyweight title against former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski in Philadelphia

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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BKFC Knucklemania 6: Rothwell vs Arlovski airs live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on Saturday, February 7. The annual bare-knuckle boxing fight card features a series of bouts, with the heavyweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, Ben Rothwell (4-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin, defends his heavyweight title against former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski (1-0). The co-main event is a 199-pound catchweight bout between current light heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt (12-2) of Jacksonville, Florida, and reigning middleweight champion David Mundell (10-1) of Dunedin, Florida.

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The featured fight is a middleweight showdown between John Garbarino (3-0) and Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (2-2). A lightweight rematch between Ben Bonner (4-2) and Tony Soto (6-2) serves as a title eliminator.

Also on the card is a heavyweight showdown between Patrick Brady (2-0) and Bear Hill (2-0). Additionally, Jade Masson-Wong (3-2) meets old rival Crystal Pittman (3-3) in a lightweight rematch.

BKFC Knucklemania 6 results

Get BKFC Knucklemania 6 full fight card results below.

Main card

  • Andrei Arlovski def. Ben Rothwell by TKO (doctor stoppage, R3, 1:14) | Watch video
  • Lorenzo Hunt def. David Mundell by KO (R4, 0:29) | Watch video
  • John Garbarino def. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. by TKO (R5, 0:49) | Watch video
  • Ben Bonner def. Tony Soto by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46)
  • Patrick Brady def. Bear Hill by unanimous decision (50-42, 50-41, 49-43)
  • Jade Masson-Wong def. Crystal Pittman by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
  • Mike Richman def. Joe Elmore by majority decision (47-47, 48-46, 49-45)
  • Charles Bennett def. Pat Sullivan by TKO (R2, 1:56)
  • Cody Russell def. Harrison Aiken by TKO (R2, 1:16)
  • Zedekiah Montanez def. Brandon Meyer by TKO (R2, 1:59)

Prelims

  • Lex Ludlow def. Zach Calmus by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Nyseam McCain def. Brett Shoenfelt by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)
  • Joshua Oxendine def. Travis Thompson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

BKFC Knucklemania 6 live blog

KnuckleMania 6 post-fight press conference

The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.

Andrei Arlovski TKOs Ben Rothwell in third round to claim heavyweight title

Andrei Arlovski (2-0) defeats old MMA rival Ben Rothwell (4-1) of Kenosha, Wisconsin, by third-round TKO to become the new BKFC heavyweight champion. The fight was stopped by the doctor due to a cut sustained by Rothwell. The time was 1:14 of the round.

Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell during their bout
Andrei Arlovski and Ben Rothwell during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC

Lorenzo Hunt KOs David Mundell in fourth round

Current light heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt (13-2) of Jacksonville, Florida, defeats reigning middleweight champion David Mundell (10-2) of Dunedin, Florida, by fourth-round knockout in a 199-pound catchweight bout. The official time was 0:29 of the round.

Hunt dropped Mundell in both the second and fourth rounds on his way to victory.

Lorenzo Hunt during his bout against David Mundell
Lorenzo Hunt during his bout against David Mundell at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC

John Garbarino TKOs Kaine Tomlinson Jr in fifth round

John Garbarino (4-0) defeats Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (2-3) by fifth-round TKO at middleweight, scoring multiple knockdowns along the way. The official time was 0:49 of the round.

John Garbarino knocks down Kaine Tomlinson Jr during their bout
John Garbarino knocks down Kaine Tomlinson Jr during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC

Ben Bonner defeats Tony Soto by decision to win title eliminator

Ben Bonner (5-2) defeats Tony Soto (6-3) by unanimous decision in a rematch to win a BKFC lightweight title eliminator. After five rounds, the judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47, and 49-46.

Ben Bonner and Tony Soto during their bout
Ben Bonner and Tony Soto during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC

Patrick Brady defeats Bear Hill by decision

Patrick Brady (3-0) defeats Bear Hill (2-1) by unanimous decision at heavyweight, scoring multiple knockdowns along the way. The judges scored the fight 50-42, 50-41, and 49-43.

Bear Hill and Patrick Brady during their bout
Bear Hill and Patrick Brady during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC

Jade Masson-Wong defeats Crystal Pittman by decision

Jade Masson-Wong (4-2) defeats Crystal Pittman (3-4) by unanimous decision in a rematch. After five rounds at lightweight, all three judges scored the fight 50-45.

Jade Masson-Wong throws a punch during her bout against Crystal Pittman
Jade Masson-Wong throws a punch during her bout against Crystal Pittman at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC

Mike Richman defeats Joe Elmore by decision

Mike Richman (8-3) defeats Joe Elmore (2-5) by majority decision at middleweight. After five rounds, the judges scored the fight 47-47, 48-46, and 49-45.

Mike Richman lands a punch during his bout against Joe Elmore
Mike Richman lands a punch during his bout against Joe Elmore at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC

Charles Bennett TKOs Pat Sullivan in second round

Charles Bennett (1-3) dominates Pat Sullivan (1-2) for a second-round stoppage victory at featherweight. The time was 1:56 of the round.

Charles Bennett and Pat Sullivan during their bout
Charles Bennett and Pat Sullivan during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC

Cody Russell TKOs Harrison Aiken in second round

Cody Russell (2-0) defeats Harrison Aiken (3-5) by second-round TKO at middleweight. The time was 1:16 of the round.

Cody Russell after his victory over Harrison Aiken
Cody Russell after his victory over Harrison Aiken at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC

Zedekiah Montanez TKOs Brandon Meyer in second round

In the main card opener, Zedekiah Montanez (1-1) takes revenge on Brandon Meyer (3-4) with a second-round TKO at lightweight. The official time was 1:59.

On his way to victory, Montanez dropped Meyer once in the first round and twice in the second.

Zedekiah Montanez throws a jab during his bout against Brandon Meyer
Zedekiah Montanez throws a jab during his bout against Brandon Meyer at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC

Lex Ludlow defeats Zach Calmus by decision

Lex Ludlow (3-0) defeats Zach Calmus (5-5) by unanimous decision at cruiserweight, with all three judges scoring the fight 30-26.

Lex Ludlow dominates Zach Calmus during their bout
Lex Ludlow dominates Zach Calmus during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC

Nyseam McCain defeats Brett Shoenfelt by decision

Prince Nyseam (1-0) defeats Brett Shoenfelt (0-1) by unanimous decision at middleweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-25.

Nyseam McCain dominates Brett Shoenfelt during their bout
Nyseam McCain dominates Brett Shoenfelt during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC

Joshua Oxendine defeats Travis Thompson by decision

Joshua Oxendine (1-0) defeats Travis Thompson (6-8) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. After three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 30-27.

Travis Thompson and Joshua Oxendine during their bout
Travis Thompson and Joshua Oxendine during their bout at Knucklemania 6 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7, 2026 | BKFC

Countdown to Knucklemania 6

The countdown to BKFC Knucklemania 6 is live, and you can watch it above. The full event live stream will follow.

BKFC Knucklemania 6: How to watch and start time

BKFC Knucklemania 6 airs live and free on the BKFC App and the BKFC YouTube channel, as well as on several other platforms, including Prime Video, DAZN, and Fubo Sports.

BKFC Knucklemania 6 starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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