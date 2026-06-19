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BKFC Nashville live results: Tony Soto faces Juan Carlos De Leon

BKFC Fight Night features Tony Soto facing Juan Carlos De Leon in a lightweight bout at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Tony Soto and Juan Carlos De Leon at the BKFC Nashville weigh-in
Tony Soto and Juan Carlos De Leon at the weigh-in in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 18, 2026. Photo by BKFC
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Tony Soto faces Juan Carlos De Leon in a lightweight bare-knuckle bout tonight, Friday, June 19. The contest headlines BKFC Fight Night at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

  • Soto (6-3) of Brooklyn, New York, comes off a decision loss to Ben Bonner in their rematch at BKFC Knucklemania 6 in February.
  • De Leon (2-1) of Fort Worth, Texas, also lost his previous bout, suffering a knockout defeat against Michael Trizano last October at BKFC 82.

The co-main event is a featherweight matchup between Nathan Rivera (5-0) of Santa Ana, California, and Tray Martin (1-0) of Columbia, Missouri.

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The featured fight is a lightweight battle between Bobby Taylor (6-3) of Memphis, Tennessee, and Angel Hernandez (1-0) of Gary, Indiana.

  • How to watch: BKFC Nashville streams live on Prime Video at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.
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BKFC Nashville results

(9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Main card

  • Tony Soto vs. Juan Carlos De Leon
  • Nathan Rivera vs. Tray Martin
  • Bobby Taylor vs. Angel Hernandez
  • Prince McLean vs. Jeramy Karshner
  • Cole Ferrell vs. Anthony Foye
  • Ravon Baxter vs. Junior Hicks
  • Caleb Harvey vs. Joshua Whiteside

Prelims

  • Zach Russ vs. Kelvin Rayford
  • Payton Hayes vs. Julian Valencia
  • Robert Fichter vs. Joby Steffensmeier

BKFC Nashville live blog

Countdown to BKFC Nashville

Watch Countdown to BKFC Fight Night Nashville featuring a series of bouts from previous events followed by free prelims.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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