BKFC Nashville live results: Tony Soto faces Juan Carlos De Leon

Tony Soto faces Juan Carlos De Leon in a lightweight bare-knuckle bout tonight, Friday, June 19. The contest headlines BKFC Fight Night at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

Soto (6-3) of Brooklyn, New York, comes off a decision loss to Ben Bonner in their rematch at BKFC Knucklemania 6 in February.

De Leon (2-1) of Fort Worth, Texas, also lost his previous bout, suffering a knockout defeat against Michael Trizano last October at BKFC 82.

The co-main event is a featherweight matchup between Nathan Rivera (5-0) of Santa Ana, California, and Tray Martin (1-0) of Columbia, Missouri.

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The featured fight is a lightweight battle between Bobby Taylor (6-3) of Memphis, Tennessee, and Angel Hernandez (1-0) of Gary, Indiana.

How to watch: BKFC Nashville streams live on Prime Video at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

BKFC Nashville results

(9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Main card

Tony Soto vs. Juan Carlos De Leon

Nathan Rivera vs. Tray Martin

Bobby Taylor vs. Angel Hernandez

Prince McLean vs. Jeramy Karshner

Cole Ferrell vs. Anthony Foye

Ravon Baxter vs. Junior Hicks

Caleb Harvey vs. Joshua Whiteside

Prelims

Zach Russ vs. Kelvin Rayford

Payton Hayes vs. Julian Valencia

Robert Fichter vs. Joby Steffensmeier

BKFC Nashville live blog June 19, 2026 1:15 AM EDT Countdown to BKFC Nashville Watch Countdown to BKFC Fight Night Nashville featuring a series of bouts from previous events followed by free prelims.