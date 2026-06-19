BKFC Nashville live results: Tony Soto faces Juan Carlos De Leon

Tony Soto faces Juan Carlos De Leon in a lightweight bare-knuckle bout tonight, Friday, June 19. The contest headlines BKFC Fight Night at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.
- Soto (6-3) of Brooklyn, New York, comes off a decision loss to Ben Bonner in their rematch at BKFC Knucklemania 6 in February.
- De Leon (2-1) of Fort Worth, Texas, also lost his previous bout, suffering a knockout defeat against Michael Trizano last October at BKFC 82.
The co-main event is a featherweight matchup between Nathan Rivera (5-0) of Santa Ana, California, and Tray Martin (1-0) of Columbia, Missouri.
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The featured fight is a lightweight battle between Bobby Taylor (6-3) of Memphis, Tennessee, and Angel Hernandez (1-0) of Gary, Indiana.
- How to watch: BKFC Nashville streams live on Prime Video at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.
BKFC Nashville results
(9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
Main card
- Tony Soto vs. Juan Carlos De Leon
- Nathan Rivera vs. Tray Martin
- Bobby Taylor vs. Angel Hernandez
- Prince McLean vs. Jeramy Karshner
- Cole Ferrell vs. Anthony Foye
- Ravon Baxter vs. Junior Hicks
- Caleb Harvey vs. Joshua Whiteside
Prelims
- Zach Russ vs. Kelvin Rayford
- Payton Hayes vs. Julian Valencia
- Robert Fichter vs. Joby Steffensmeier
BKFC Nashville live blog
Countdown to BKFC Nashville
Watch Countdown to BKFC Fight Night Nashville featuring a series of bouts from previous events followed by free prelims.
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