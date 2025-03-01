Subscribe
BKFC Albuquerque photos: Bekhzod Usmonov stops Keith Richardson in 55 seconds

Bekhzod Usmonov calls out bantamweight champion Alberto Blas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Bekhzod Usmonov punches Keith Richardson at BKFC Albuquerque
Bekhzod Usmonov dominates Keith Richardson during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, NM, USA on February 28, 2025 | BKFC

Bekhzod Usmonov took a dominant win over Keith “The Rockstar” Richardson atop BKFC Fight Night on February 28 at Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, NM. The Tajikistan native stopped the former bantamweight champion from Long Island, NY in 55 seconds, dropping the latter twice along the way.

Post-fight, Usmonov, who improved to 2-1 in his return to the BKFC ring after a 16-month absence, called for a title shot against Cuban-born, Miami-based current champion Alberto Blas (6-0). The Rock Hill, SC-based Richardson dropped to 5-2.

“I’m the No. 1 bantamweight in BKFC,” Usmonov said. “I want the title shot, and I’ll knock out [Blas].”

In the co-main event, local Donald Sanchez (4-1) defeated Harrison Aiken (3-4) of Atlanta by unanimous decision at light heavyweight with the scores 49-43, 48-44, and 49-43. In a featured bout Derrick Findley (3-2) of Chicago TKO’d Albuquerque’s Felipe Chavez (2-1) in the third round at welterweight.

Among other BKFC Albuquerque results, local Eric Dodson (4-2) TKO’d Van Vo (1-4) of Kettering, OH in the third round at featherweight. Derek Perez (3-4) of Belen, NM eliminated Mike Livingston (0-4) of Saint Louis, MO in the first round at bantamweight.

Murat Kilimetov (2-0) took a first-round TKO win against Lamont Stafford (1-1) of Oklahoma City at cruiserweight. In another contest at light heavyweight, New Mexico’s Will Albrecht (2-1) TKO’d Brett Fields (1-3) of Mesa, AZ in the opening round.

German-born, Maize, Kansas-born Justyn Martinez (2-4) stopped Isaiah Garcia (0-2) of Moreno Valley, CA in the first round at flyweight. Jay Jackson (5-3) of Bay City, MN defeated local Kyle McElroy (2-5) via third-round TKO at light heavyweight.

New Mexico’s Lorenzo Coca (1-1) TKO’d Ruben Arroyo (0-2) of El Paso, Texas in the first round at lightweight. Roderick Stewart (1-2) of Abilene, TX KO’d debuting Bryant McClain (0-1) of Rio Rancho, NM in the first round at middleweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

