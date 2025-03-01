BKFC Albuquerque photos: Bekhzod Usmonov stops Keith Richardson in 55 seconds

Bekhzod Usmonov took a dominant win over Keith “The Rockstar” Richardson atop BKFC Fight Night on February 28 at Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, NM. The Tajikistan native stopped the former bantamweight champion from Long Island, NY in 55 seconds, dropping the latter twice along the way.

Post-fight, Usmonov, who improved to 2-1 in his return to the BKFC ring after a 16-month absence, called for a title shot against Cuban-born, Miami-based current champion Alberto Blas (6-0). The Rock Hill, SC-based Richardson dropped to 5-2.

“I’m the No. 1 bantamweight in BKFC,” Usmonov said. “I want the title shot, and I’ll knock out [Blas].”

In the co-main event, local Donald Sanchez (4-1) defeated Harrison Aiken (3-4) of Atlanta by unanimous decision at light heavyweight with the scores 49-43, 48-44, and 49-43. In a featured bout Derrick Findley (3-2) of Chicago TKO’d Albuquerque’s Felipe Chavez (2-1) in the third round at welterweight.

Among other BKFC Albuquerque results, local Eric Dodson (4-2) TKO’d Van Vo (1-4) of Kettering, OH in the third round at featherweight. Derek Perez (3-4) of Belen, NM eliminated Mike Livingston (0-4) of Saint Louis, MO in the first round at bantamweight.

Murat Kilimetov (2-0) took a first-round TKO win against Lamont Stafford (1-1) of Oklahoma City at cruiserweight. In another contest at light heavyweight, New Mexico’s Will Albrecht (2-1) TKO’d Brett Fields (1-3) of Mesa, AZ in the opening round.

Bekhzod Usmonov vs Keith Richardson | BKFC

Bekhzod Usmonov vs Keith Richardson | BKFC

Bekhzod Usmonov vs Keith Richardson | BKFC

Bekhzod Usmonov | BKFC

Donald Sanchez vs Harrison Aiken | BKFC

Derrick Findley | BKFC

Eric Dodson vs Van Vo | BKFC

Derek Perez vs Mike Livingston | BKFC

Murat Kilimetov vs Lamont Stafford | BKFC

Will Albrecht vs Brett Fields | BKFC

Justyn Martinez vs Isaiah Garcia | BKFC

Jay Jackson vs Kyle McElroy | BKFC

Lorenzo Coca vs Ruben Arroyo | BKFC

Roderick Stewart vs Bryant McClain | BKFC

German-born, Maize, Kansas-born Justyn Martinez (2-4) stopped Isaiah Garcia (0-2) of Moreno Valley, CA in the first round at flyweight. Jay Jackson (5-3) of Bay City, MN defeated local Kyle McElroy (2-5) via third-round TKO at light heavyweight.

New Mexico’s Lorenzo Coca (1-1) TKO’d Ruben Arroyo (0-2) of El Paso, Texas in the first round at lightweight. Roderick Stewart (1-2) of Abilene, TX KO’d debuting Bryant McClain (0-1) of Rio Rancho, NM in the first round at middleweight.