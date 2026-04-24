BKFC Clearwater 3 live results: Quentin Gaskins KOs Matt Guymon

BKFC Fight Night: Gaskins vs. Guymon airs live on Friday, April 24 from OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL. The card marks the promotion’s third showdown in the city.
In the main event, Quentin Gaskins (2-1) faces Matt Guymon (2-2) at bantamweight. The contest replaced the originally announced headliner between Tampa’s former light heavyweight champion Jared Warren (8-3) and BKFC UK champion Conor Cooke (6-1) of Northern Ireland.
Gaskins (2-1) of Elmira, NY, comes off a first-round stoppage victory over Phil Caracappa last October. Kansas’ Guymon (2-2) returns after dropping a decision to Jamel Herring in January.
Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Ryan Reber (7-2) of Pinellas Park, Florida, and Joshua Oxendine (1-0) of Monroe, North Carolina.
A strawweight matchup pits South Africa’s Crystal Van Wyk (2-2) against Kat Paprocki (2-0) of Oberlin, Kansas.
See the full fight card results below.
BKFC Clearwater 3 results
Main card
- Quentin Gaskins def. Matt Guymon by TKO (R2, 1:59)
- Ryan Reber def. Joshua Oxendine by unanimous decision (49-44, 48-45, 49-44)
- Kat Paprocki def. Crystal Van Wyk by unanimous decision (49-46,50-45, 49-46)
- Tony Murphy def. Skyler Mauller by TKO (R2, 0:39)
- Mike Heckert def. Justin Walters by TKO (R1, 1:18)
- Brandon Allen def. Lukas Jones by KO (R1, 1:58)
- Frankie Solomon def. Rickie McConnico by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 50-45)
- Quintan Foye def. Jason DiNunzio by unanimous decision (49-44, 48-45, 49-44)
Prelims
- Terry Williams def. Dexter “Bolo” Carthon by TKO (R3, 1:23)
- Gabriel Hernandez def. Chachi Versace by KO (R3, 1:14)
- Anthony Grubbs def. Thomas Jungles by KO (R3, 0:25)
BKFC Clearwater 3 live blog
Quentin Gaskins KOs Matt Guymon in second round
Quentin Gaskins (3-1) defeats Matt Guymon (2-3) by second-round knockout at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:59 of the round.
Ryan Reber defeats Joshua Oxendine by decision
Ryan Reber (8-2) defeats Joshua Oxendine (1-1) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 49-44, 48-45, and 49-44.
Kat Paprocki defeats Crystal Van Wyk by decision
Kat Paprocki (3-0) defeats Crystal Van Wyk (2-3) by unanimous decision at strawweight. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 50-45, and 49-46.
Tony Murphy TKOs Skyler Mauller in second round
Tony Murphy (3-0) defeats Skyler Mauller (1-3) by second-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 0:39 of the round.
Mike Heckert TKOs Justin Walters in first round
Mike Heckert (2-1) defeats Justin Walters (0-1) by first-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:18 of the round.
Brandon Allen stops Lukas Jones in first-round
Brandon Allen (6-2) defeats Lukas Jones (2-3) by first-round knockout at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:58 of the round.
Frankie Solomon defeats Rickie McConnico by decision
Frankie Solomon (1-0) defeats Rickie McConnico (0-1) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 50-45, 49-46, and 50-45.
Quintan Foye defeats Jason DiNunzio by decision
Quintan Foye (2-4) defeats Jason DiNunzio (0-2) by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 49-44, 48-45, and 49-44.
Terry Williams TKOs Dexter Carthon in third round
Terry Williams (1-0) defeats Dexter Carthon (0-2) by third-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:23 of round three.
Gabriel Hernandez KOs Chachi Versace in third round
Gabriel Hernandez (1-0) defeats Chachi Versace (0-2-1) by third-round KO at flyweight. The stoppage came at 1:14 of round three.
Anthony Grubbs stops Thomas Jungles in third round
Anthony Grubbs (1-0) defeats Thomas Jungles (0-1) by third-round KO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 0:25 of round three.
Countdown to BKFC Clearwater
Countdown to BKFC Clearwater features highlights from previous events and free prelims. You can watch it at the top of the page.
How to watch and start time
BKFC Clearwater: Gaskins vs. Guymon airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.