BKFC Clearwater 3 live results: Quentin Gaskins KOs Matt Guymon

BKFC Fight Night: Gaskins vs. Guymon airs live on Friday, April 24 from OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, FL. The card marks the promotion’s third showdown in the city.

In the main event, Quentin Gaskins (2-1) faces Matt Guymon (2-2) at bantamweight. The contest replaced the originally announced headliner between Tampa’s former light heavyweight champion Jared Warren (8-3) and BKFC UK champion Conor Cooke (6-1) of Northern Ireland.

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Gaskins (2-1) of Elmira, NY, comes off a first-round stoppage victory over Phil Caracappa last October. Kansas’ Guymon (2-2) returns after dropping a decision to Jamel Herring in January.

Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Ryan Reber (7-2) of Pinellas Park, Florida, and Joshua Oxendine (1-0) of Monroe, North Carolina.

A strawweight matchup pits South Africa’s Crystal Van Wyk (2-2) against Kat Paprocki (2-0) of Oberlin, Kansas.

See the full fight card results below.

BKFC Clearwater 3 results

Main card

Quentin Gaskins def. Matt Guymon by TKO (R2, 1:59)

Ryan Reber def. Joshua Oxendine by unanimous decision (49-44, 48-45, 49-44)

Kat Paprocki def. Crystal Van Wyk by unanimous decision (49-46,50-45, 49-46)

Tony Murphy def. Skyler Mauller by TKO (R2, 0:39)

Mike Heckert def. Justin Walters by TKO (R1, 1:18)

Brandon Allen def. Lukas Jones by KO (R1, 1:58)

Frankie Solomon def. Rickie McConnico by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 50-45)

Quintan Foye def. Jason DiNunzio by unanimous decision (49-44, 48-45, 49-44)

Prelims

Terry Williams def. Dexter “Bolo” Carthon by TKO (R3, 1:23)

Gabriel Hernandez def. Chachi Versace by KO (R3, 1:14)

Anthony Grubbs def. Thomas Jungles by KO (R3, 0:25)

BKFC Clearwater 3 live blog April 24, 2026 11:33 PM EDT Quentin Gaskins KOs Matt Guymon in second round Quentin Gaskins (3-1) defeats Matt Guymon (2-3) by second-round knockout at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:59 of the round. Quentin Gaskins celebrates his victory after his bout against Matt Guymon at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida, on April 24, 2026 | BKFC April 24, 2026 11:12 PM EDT Ryan Reber defeats Joshua Oxendine by decision Ryan Reber (8-2) defeats Joshua Oxendine (1-1) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 49-44, 48-45, and 49-44. April 24, 2026 10:43 PM EDT Kat Paprocki defeats Crystal Van Wyk by decision Kat Paprocki (3-0) defeats Crystal Van Wyk (2-3) by unanimous decision at strawweight. The judges scored the fight 49-46, 50-45, and 49-46. Kat Paprocki lands a jab during her bout against Crystal Van Wyk at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida, on April 24, 2026 | BKFC April 24, 2026 10:18 PM EDT Tony Murphy TKOs Skyler Mauller in second round Tony Murphy (3-0) defeats Skyler Mauller (1-3) by second-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 0:39 of the round. Tony Murphy lands a body punch during his bout against Skyler Mauller at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida, on April 24, 2026 | BKFC April 24, 2026 10:07 PM EDT Mike Heckert TKOs Justin Walters in first round Mike Heckert (2-1) defeats Justin Walters (0-1) by first-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:18 of the round. Mike Heckert throws a punch during his bout against Justin Walters at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida, on April 24, 2026 | BKFC April 24, 2026 9:56 PM EDT Brandon Allen stops Lukas Jones in first-round Brandon Allen (6-2) defeats Lukas Jones (2-3) by first-round knockout at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:58 of the round. Brandon Allen lands a punch during his bout against Lukas Jones at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida, on April 24, 2026 | BKFC April 24, 2026 9:44 PM EDT Frankie Solomon defeats Rickie McConnico by decision Frankie Solomon (1-0) defeats Rickie McConnico (0-1) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 50-45, 49-46, and 50-45. Frankie Solomon lands a punch during his bout against Rickie McConnico at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida, on April 24, 2026 | BKFC April 24, 2026 9:20 PM EDT Quintan Foye defeats Jason DiNunzio by decision Quintan Foye (2-4) defeats Jason DiNunzio (0-2) by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 49-44, 48-45, and 49-44.

Quintan Foye throws a jab during his bout against Jason DiNunzio at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida, on April 24, 2026 | BKFC April 24, 2026 8:58 PM EDT Terry Williams TKOs Dexter Carthon in third round Terry Williams (1-0) defeats Dexter Carthon (0-2) by third-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:23 of round three. Terry Williams during his bout against Dexter Carthon at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida, on April 24, 2026 | BKFC April 24, 2026 8:39 PM EDT Gabriel Hernandez KOs Chachi Versace in third round Gabriel Hernandez (1-0) defeats Chachi Versace (0-2-1) by third-round KO at flyweight. The stoppage came at 1:14 of round three. Gabriel Hernandez throws a punch during his bout against Chachi Versace at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida, on April 24, 2026 | BKFC April 24, 2026 8:23 PM EDT Anthony Grubbs stops Thomas Jungles in third round Anthony Grubbs (1-0) defeats Thomas Jungles (0-1) by third-round KO at lightweight. The stoppage came at 0:25 of round three. Anthony Grubbs celebrates his victory over Thomas Jungles at OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida, on April 24, 2026 | BKFC April 24, 2026 7:02 PM EDT Countdown to BKFC Clearwater Countdown to BKFC Clearwater features highlights from previous events and free prelims. You can watch it at the top of the page. April 24, 2026 12:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time BKFC Clearwater: Gaskins vs. Guymon airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.