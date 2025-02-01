BKFC Mohegan Sun results: Lane vs Vanvamp

Julian Lane faces Cameron Vancamp atop BKFC Fight Night on February 1 live on DAZN from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The pair square off in a five-round bare-knuckle boxing bout at welterweight.

Lane (7-7) of Mansfield, Ohio brings to the ring three straight victories, including a unanimous decision against Mexico’s former interim WBO super welterweight champion Alfredo Angulo (1-1) at BKFC Montana last November. Cameron Vancamp (2-1) of Lebanon, Indiana targets his third win in a row after taking a split decision against Brandon Girtz at BKFC 67 last October.

The co-main event is a middleweight clash between newcomer Brennan Ward of New London, CT and James Dennis (2-1) of Great Falls, MT. The featured-bout is a middleweight contest pitting Will Santiago (2-0-1) of Albuquerque, NM against Dakota Cochrane (6-2) of Omaha, NE.

Also on the card is a featherweight matchup between Rico Disciullo of Somerville, MA and North Carolina’s Anthony Foye (1-2). A pair of heavyweight bouts feature Yorgan de Castro of Fall River, MA up against Bobby Brents of Springfield, IL, and Parker Porter of New Britain, CT versus Chase Gormley (1-0) of Los Angeles, CA.

Plus, Tyler Randall (4-2) of Cape Coral, FL and Andrew Strode (2-0) of Denver, CO go head-to-head at flyweight. The main card opener is a middleweight bout between Sito Navarro (1-1) of Worcester, MA and Jack Grady (1-3) of Buffalo, NY.

Atop the BKFC Mohegan Sun prelims, Jacob Kreitel (0-2) of Miles City, MT goes up against Jared Lennon of Lowell, MA at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Spencer Meehan and Grady Wall of Village of Bergen, NY battle it out at welterweight.

BKFC Mohegan Sun: Lane vs Vanvamp results

Get BKFC Mohegan Sun: Lane vs Vanvamp full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)

Julian Lane vs. Cameron Vancamp

Brennan Ward vs. James Dennis

Will Santiago vs. Dakota Cochrane

Rico Disciullo vs. Anthony Foye

Yorgan de Castro vs. Bobby Brents

Parker Porter vs. Chase Gormley

Tyler Randall vs. Andrew Strode

Sito Navarro vs. Jack Grady

Prelims (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)