BKFC Mohegan Sun photos: Julian Lane KO’s Cameron Vancamp in fourth round

Lane knocks out Vancamp in the main event, while Ward floors Dennis in 38 seconds in the co-main event, and Cochrane stops Santiago in the featured-bout

By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Julian Lane punches Cameron Vancamp with a right hand in their bare-knuckle boxing bout at BKFC Mohegan Sun
Julian Lane and Cameron Vancamp during their bare-knuckle boxing bout at the BKFC event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, USA on February 1, 2025 | BKFC

Julian Lane emerged victorious over Cameron Vancamp in the headliner of the BKFC event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on February 1. The welterweight from Mansfield, Ohio defeated his opponent from Lebanon, Indiana by knockout with a big overhand right. The bare-knuckle boxing bout was stopped at the official time of 54 seconds into the fourth round.

37-year-old Lane improved to 8-7 and secured his fourth win in a row. 31-year-old Vancamp dropped to 2-2, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

In the co-main event, Brennan Ward (1-0) of New London, CT knocked out James Dennis (2-3) of Great Falls, MT in 38 seconds at middleweight. In the featured bout, Dakota Cochrane (7-2) of Omaha, NE floored Will Santiago (2-1-1) of Albuquerque, NM in the third round, also at middleweight.

Among other BKFC Mohegan Sun results, Rico Disciullo (1-0) of Somerville, MA took a dominant win via third-round stoppage against North Carolina’s Anthony Foye (1-3) at featherweight. As well, Yorgan de Castro (1-0) of Fall River, MA successfully debuted in BKFC with a first-round TKO due to doctor stoppage against Bobby Brents (0-1) of Springfield, IL at heavyweight. Also at heavyweight, Parker Porter (1-0) of New Britain, CT dropped and stopped Chase Gormley (1-1) of Los Angeles, CA in 44 seconds.

Plus, Andrew Strode (3-0) of Denver, CO scored a five-round unanimous decision against Tyler Randall (4-3) of Cape Coral, FL at flyweight. Kicking off the main card at middleweight, Sito Navarro (2-1) of Worcester, MA TKO’d Jack Grady (1-4) of Buffalo, NY in the fourth round with a body shot.

Atop the BKFC Mohegan Sun prelims, Jared Lennon (1-0) of Lowell, MA stopped Jacob Kreitel (0-3) of Miles City, MT in the second round at featherweight, also with a body shot. In the event opener at welterweight, Spencer Meehan (1-0) defeated Grady Wall (0-1) of Village of Bergen, NY via first-round TKO due to a shoulder injury.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

