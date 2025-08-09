BKFC Edmonton live results: Drew Stuve faces Will Santiago

BKFC Fight Night features Drew Stuve vs Will Santiago in a bare-knuckle bout, live from Edmonton, Canada, on Saturday, August 9. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at middleweight.
Unbeaten Stuve (2-0) of Canada aims for his third victory after stopping Sonny Smith in the second round last August. Santiago (2-1-1) of Albuquerque, NM, is coming off a defeat via third-round TKO against Dakota Cochrane in February.
In the co-main event, Chad Lucanas (2-0) meets newcomer Tim Tamaki in an all-Canadian matchup at lightweight. Lucanas won his previous bout against Zachary Pannell via first-round stoppage at last year’s BKFC event in Edmonton. Tim Tamaki previously fought in boxing and MMA.
Also on the card, Hasan Al-Ghanim (3-0) faces Zach Pannell (1-3) at lightweight, Bohdan Kotok (1-0) takes on Brady Meister (2-1) at heavyweight, and Nick Felber battles fellow debuting James Dalzell at lightweight. Plus, Alexandra Delgado-Lopez (1-0) and Emma Murray (0-1) clash at flyweight.
BKFC Edmonton live blog
BKFC Edmonton: How to watch and start time
BKFC Edmonton airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM.
BKFC Edmonton results
Get BKFC Edmonton full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
Main card
- Drew Stuve vs. Will Santiago
- Chad Lucanas vs. Tim Tamaki
- Hasan Al-Ghanim vs. Zach Pannell
- Bohdan Kotok vs. Brady Meister
- Alexandra Delgado-Lopez vs. Emma Murray
- Kayden Giroux vs. Joseph Creer
- Kimani Crawford vs. Matthew Socholotiuk
Prelims
- Caeden Scott vs. Justin Kennedy
- James Dalzell vs. Nick Felber
- Adam De Freitas vs. Skyler Mauller