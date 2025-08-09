BKFC Edmonton live results: Drew Stuve faces Will Santiago

BKFC Fight Night features Drew Stuve vs Will Santiago in a bare-knuckle bout, live from Edmonton, Canada, on Saturday, August 9. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at middleweight.

Unbeaten Stuve (2-0) of Canada aims for his third victory after stopping Sonny Smith in the second round last August. Santiago (2-1-1) of Albuquerque, NM, is coming off a defeat via third-round TKO against Dakota Cochrane in February.

In the co-main event, Chad Lucanas (2-0) meets newcomer Tim Tamaki in an all-Canadian matchup at lightweight. Lucanas won his previous bout against Zachary Pannell via first-round stoppage at last year’s BKFC event in Edmonton. Tim Tamaki previously fought in boxing and MMA.

Also on the card, Hasan Al-Ghanim (3-0) faces Zach Pannell (1-3) at lightweight, Bohdan Kotok (1-0) takes on Brady Meister (2-1) at heavyweight, and Nick Felber battles fellow debuting James Dalzell at lightweight. Plus, Alexandra Delgado-Lopez (1-0) and Emma Murray (0-1) clash at flyweight.

BKFC Edmonton airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM.

BKFC Edmonton results

Get BKFC Edmonton full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

Main card

Drew Stuve vs. Will Santiago

Chad Lucanas vs. Tim Tamaki

Hasan Al-Ghanim vs. Zach Pannell

Bohdan Kotok vs. Brady Meister

Alexandra Delgado-Lopez vs. Emma Murray

Kayden Giroux vs. Joseph Creer

Kimani Crawford vs. Matthew Socholotiuk

Prelims