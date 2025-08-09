Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Edmonton live results: Drew Stuve faces Will Santiago

Drew Stuve faces Will Santiago atop BKFC Fight Night, live from River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, Canada

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Drew Stuve and Will Santiago face off at the BKFC Edmonton weigh-in, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout
Drew Stuve and Will Santiago come face-to-face during the weigh-in on August 8, 2025 ahead of their bout at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB, Canada | BKFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BKFC Fight Night features Drew Stuve vs Will Santiago in a bare-knuckle bout, live from Edmonton, Canada, on Saturday, August 9. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at middleweight.

Unbeaten Stuve (2-0) of Canada aims for his third victory after stopping Sonny Smith in the second round last August. Santiago (2-1-1) of Albuquerque, NM, is coming off a defeat via third-round TKO against Dakota Cochrane in February.

In the co-main event, Chad Lucanas (2-0) meets newcomer Tim Tamaki in an all-Canadian matchup at lightweight. Lucanas won his previous bout against Zachary Pannell via first-round stoppage at last year’s BKFC event in Edmonton. Tim Tamaki previously fought in boxing and MMA.

Also on the card, Hasan Al-Ghanim (3-0) faces Zach Pannell (1-3) at lightweight, Bohdan Kotok (1-0) takes on Brady Meister (2-1) at heavyweight, and Nick Felber battles fellow debuting James Dalzell at lightweight. Plus, Alexandra Delgado-Lopez (1-0) and Emma Murray (0-1) clash at flyweight.

Watch on Prime Video

BKFC Edmonton live blog

BKFC Edmonton: How to watch and start time

BKFC Edmonton airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM.

BKFC Edmonton results

Get BKFC Edmonton full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

Main card

  • Drew Stuve vs. Will Santiago
  • Chad Lucanas vs. Tim Tamaki
  • Hasan Al-Ghanim vs. Zach Pannell
  • Bohdan Kotok vs. Brady Meister
  • Alexandra Delgado-Lopez vs. Emma Murray
  • Kayden Giroux vs. Joseph Creer
  • Kimani Crawford vs. Matthew Socholotiuk

Prelims

  • Caeden Scott vs. Justin Kennedy
  • James Dalzell vs. Nick Felber
  • Adam De Freitas vs. Skyler Mauller
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.