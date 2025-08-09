BKFC Edmonton photos: Drew Stuve vs Will Santiago official for 175-pound clash

Drew Stuve and Will Santiago successfully weighed in ahead of their bout headlining BKFC Fight Night on August 9. The event airs live from River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, Canada.

Both fighters made the required 175-pound limit. Stuve (2-0) of Canada came in at 175 lbs, while Santiago (2-1-1) of Albuquerque, NM showed 174.6 lbs. The final face-off between the two was followed by a brief scuffle, which was quickly separated by security.

Chad Lucanas (2-0) and Tim Tamaki also made it official for their all-Canadian co-main event. The The athletes tipped the scales at 154.2 lbs and 154.6 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current BKFC Edmonton lineup and weights below.

The current BKFC Edmonton lineup and weights are as follows:

Main card

Drew Stuve (175 lbs) vs. Will Santiago (174.6 lbs)

Chad Lucanas (154.2 lbs) vs. Tim Tamaki (154.6 lbs)

Hasan Al-Ghanim (156 lbs) vs. Zach Pannell (150.8 lbs)

Bohdan Kotok (245 lbs) vs. Brady Meister (241.8 lbs)

Alexandra Delgado-Lopez (114.4 lbs) vs. Emma Murray (114.6 lbs)

Kayden Giroux (195 lbs) vs. Joseph Creer (194.4 lbs)

Kimani Crawford (169.6 lbs) vs. Matthew Socholotiuk (165.4 lbs)

Prelims