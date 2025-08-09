Subscribe
BKFC Edmonton photos: Drew Stuve vs Will Santiago official for 175-pound clash

Drew Stuve and Will Santiago successfully weigh in for their bout headlining BKFC Fight Night in Edmonton, Canada

By Parviz Iskenderov
Drew Stuve during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Will Santiago at BKFC Edmonton
Drew Stuve during the weigh-in, on August 8, 2025, ahead of his bout against Will Santiago at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB, Canada | BKFC

Drew Stuve and Will Santiago successfully weighed in ahead of their bout headlining BKFC Fight Night on August 9. The event airs live from River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, Canada.

Both fighters made the required 175-pound limit. Stuve (2-0) of Canada came in at 175 lbs, while Santiago (2-1-1) of Albuquerque, NM showed 174.6 lbs. The final face-off between the two was followed by a brief scuffle, which was quickly separated by security.

Chad Lucanas (2-0) and Tim Tamaki also made it official for their all-Canadian co-main event. The The athletes tipped the scales at 154.2 lbs and 154.6 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current BKFC Edmonton lineup and weights below.

Drew Stuve and Will Santiago during the BKFC Edmonton weigh-in
Drew Stuve and Will Santiago during the BKFC Edmonton weigh-in
Drew Stuve and Will Santiago during the BKFC Edmonton weigh-in
Tim Tamaki and Chad Lucanas during the BKFC Edmonton weigh-in
Zach Pannell and Hasan Al-Ghanim during the BKFC Edmonton weigh-in
Brady Meister and Bohdan Kotok during the BKFC Edmonton weigh-in
Emma Murray and Alexandra Delgado-Lopez during the BKFC Edmonton weigh-in
Joseph Creer and Kayden Giroux during the BKFC Edmonton weigh-in
Matthew Socholotiuk and Kimani Crawford during the BKFC Edmonton weigh-in
Justin Kennedy and Caeden Scott during the BKFC Edmonton weigh-in
Nick Felber and James Dalzell during the BKFC Edmonton weigh-in
Skyler Mauller and Adam De Freitas during the BKFC Edmonton weigh-in
The current BKFC Edmonton lineup and weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Drew Stuve (175 lbs) vs. Will Santiago (174.6 lbs)
  • Chad Lucanas (154.2 lbs) vs. Tim Tamaki (154.6 lbs)
  • Hasan Al-Ghanim (156 lbs) vs. Zach Pannell (150.8 lbs)
  • Bohdan Kotok (245 lbs) vs. Brady Meister (241.8 lbs)
  • Alexandra Delgado-Lopez (114.4 lbs) vs. Emma Murray (114.6 lbs)
  • Kayden Giroux (195 lbs) vs. Joseph Creer (194.4 lbs)
  • Kimani Crawford (169.6 lbs) vs. Matthew Socholotiuk (165.4 lbs)

Prelims

  • Justin Kennedy (162 lbs) vs. Caeden Scott (164.2 lbs)
  • Nick Felber (155.6 lbs) vs. James Dalzell (153.8 lbs)
  • Adam De Freitas (174.8 lbs) vs. Skyler Mauller (174.6 lbs)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

