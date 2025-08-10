BKFC Edmonton photos: Drew Stuve drops and stops Will Santiago in first round

Drew Stuve defeated Will Santiago in the main event of BKFC Fight Night on August 9, live from River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, Canada. The Canadian middleweight claimed the win by knockout, sending his opponent from Albuquerque, NM, to the canvas twice in the first round.

After going down for the second time, Santiago held the back of his head and was unable to get back to his feet, prompting the referee to call it a day as he finished the count. The official time of the stoppage was 1:37 into the first round.

With the victory, Drew Stuve improved to 3-0, remaining unbeaten in the BKFC, while Santiago dropped to 2-2-1, suffering his second straight defeat.

Drew Stuve punches Will Santiago during their bout at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB, Canada, on August 9, 2025 | BKFC

Drew Stuve defeats Will Santiago during their bout at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB, Canada, on August 9, 2025 | BKFC

In other BKFC Edmonton results

In the co-main event, Chad Lucanas (3-0) scored four knockdowns en route to a stoppage victory over debuting Tim Tamaki (0-1). The all-Canadian lightweight bout ended at 59 seconds into the first round.

Among other BKFC Edmonton results, Canada’s Hasan Al-Ghanim (4-0) knocked out Zach Pannell (1-4) of Lancaster, PA, in 22 seconds at lightweight.

Bohdan Kotok (2-0) of Poland defeated Brady Meister (2-2) of Great Falls, MT, by knockout in the fifth round, landing multiple knockdowns along the way. The time of the stoppage was 1:50 into the final round.

Joseph Creer (4-3) of Columbus, GA, defeated Canada’s Kayden Giroux (1-1) via stoppage at cruiserweight. The referee waved the fight off before the start of the fifth round.

Kimani Crawford (2-0) defeated Matthew Socholotiuk (2-2) by unanimous decision in an all-Canadian bout at welterweight.

Alexandra Delgado-Lopez (2-0) of Canada scored a unanimous decision over Emma Murray (0-2) of the U.S. at strawweight.

Chad Lucanas punches Tim Tamaki during their bout at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB, Canada, on August 9, 2025 | BKFC

Hasan Al-Ghanim victorious over Zach Pannell during their bout at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB, Canada, on August 9, 2025 | BKFC

Bohdan Kotok punches Brady Meister during their bout at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB, Canada, on August 9, 2025 | BKFC

Kayden Giroux and Joseph Creer during their bout at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB, Canada, on August 9, 2025 | BKFC

Kimani Crawford punches Matthew Socholotiuk during their bout at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB, Canada, on August 9, 2025 | BKFC

Emma Murray and Alexandra Delgado-Lopez during their bout at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB, Canada, on August 9, 2025 | BKFC

Caeden Scott punches Justin Kennedy during their bout at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB, Canada, on August 9, 2025 | BKFC

James Dalzell and Nick Felber during their bout at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB, Canada, on August 9, 2025 | BKFC

Adam De Freitas punches Skyler Mauller during their bout at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB, Canada, on August 9, 2025 | BKFC

Among the prelims, Caeden Scott (2-0) of Canada defeated newcomer Justin Kennedy (0-1) of Nigeria by TKO at welterweight. The time of the stoppage was 1:26 into the first round.

Nick Felber (1-0) stopped fellow newcomer James Dalzell (0-1) in 36 seconds of their all-Canadian matchup at lightweight.

In the event opener, Canada’s Adam De Freitas (1-2) knocked out Skyler Mauller (1-1) of Newark, Ohio, in the opening round at middleweight. The time was 1:05 into the round.