Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Dubai: Britain Hart faces Tai Emery, Hannah Rankin meets Jessica Borga

Two title fights: Hart-Emery & Rankin-Borga co-feature on two-day BKFC Dubai cards

Bare KnuckleNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Britain Hart during their weigh-in ahead of her BKFC fight
Britain Hart during the weigh-in on September 9, 2022 ahead of her bare-knuckle boxing bout against Charisa Sigala at Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, MT, USA | BKFC

BKFC Dubai features Britain Hart versus Tai Emery and Hannah Rankin against Jessica Borga in championship fights across two cards. The back-to-back events take place at Dubai Tennis Stadium on April 4-5, marking the debut of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in the UAE.

Hart and Emery clash in the co-main event on April 4, while Rankin and Borga square off in the co-feature on April 5. The promotion announced both matchups on Tuesday.

Britain Hart (9-3) puts her strawweight title on the line. The 28-year-old native of Layton, Utah, is coming off a unanimous decision win against Taylor Starling last August.

Tai Emery (2-1) returns to the BKFC ring for the first time since dropping a unanimous decision to Po Denman at BKFC Thailand 4 in December 2022. In her previous bare-knuckle bout at Super RIZIN 3 last July, the 38-year-old Australian contender stopped Charisa Sigala in the first round.

Atop the first BKFC fight card in Dubai, former WBO super welterweight champion Austin Trout (3-0) of El Paso, TX defends his BKFC welterweight title against Carlos Trinidad-Snake (6-0) of Omaha, NE.

Hannah Rankin and Jessica Borga battle it out for the BKFC featherweight belt. Scotland’s 34-year-old former WBA super welterweight champion Rankin (1-0) defeated Deborah Melhorn (0-1) of Germany by split decision in her BKFC debut last October. Borga (2-0) of Lakeland, FL stopped Katharina Lehner in 41 seconds last April at BKFC Clearwater.

Headlining the second BKFC Dubai fight card, Kai Stewart (7-0) of Billings, MT defends his featherweight title against Tommy Strydom (4-0) of South Africa.

The full lineups for both BKFC Dubai cards are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.