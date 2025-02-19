BKFC Dubai: Britain Hart faces Tai Emery, Hannah Rankin meets Jessica Borga

BKFC Dubai features Britain Hart versus Tai Emery and Hannah Rankin against Jessica Borga in championship fights across two cards. The back-to-back events take place at Dubai Tennis Stadium on April 4-5, marking the debut of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in the UAE.

Hart and Emery clash in the co-main event on April 4, while Rankin and Borga square off in the co-feature on April 5. The promotion announced both matchups on Tuesday.

Britain Hart (9-3) puts her strawweight title on the line. The 28-year-old native of Layton, Utah, is coming off a unanimous decision win against Taylor Starling last August.

Tai Emery (2-1) returns to the BKFC ring for the first time since dropping a unanimous decision to Po Denman at BKFC Thailand 4 in December 2022. In her previous bare-knuckle bout at Super RIZIN 3 last July, the 38-year-old Australian contender stopped Charisa Sigala in the first round.

Atop the first BKFC fight card in Dubai, former WBO super welterweight champion Austin Trout (3-0) of El Paso, TX defends his BKFC welterweight title against Carlos Trinidad-Snake (6-0) of Omaha, NE.

Hannah Rankin and Jessica Borga battle it out for the BKFC featherweight belt. Scotland’s 34-year-old former WBA super welterweight champion Rankin (1-0) defeated Deborah Melhorn (0-1) of Germany by split decision in her BKFC debut last October. Borga (2-0) of Lakeland, FL stopped Katharina Lehner in 41 seconds last April at BKFC Clearwater.

Headlining the second BKFC Dubai fight card, Kai Stewart (7-0) of Billings, MT defends his featherweight title against Tommy Strydom (4-0) of South Africa.

The full lineups for both BKFC Dubai cards are expected to be confirmed shortly.