Photos: Britain Hart bests Taylor Starling to retain title at BKFC 63 Sturgis

Britain Hart retains BKFC strawweight title by decision against Taylor Starling

By Parviz Iskenderov
Britain Hart defeats Taylor Starling to retain title at BKFC 63
Britain Hart during her bare knuckle boxing fight against Taylor Starling at Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, SD, USA on August 3, 2024 | BKFC

Britain Hart successfully defended her strawweight title against Taylor Starling on August 3 at Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip. The Layton, Utah native defeated the challenger of Rock Hill, SC by unanimous decision. After five rounds of a bare knuckle boxing battle, the scores were 48-47, 49-46 and 48-47.

With the victory, 34-year-old Hart improved to 9-3 and retained her belt. 28-year-old Starling, who also previously challenged for the strap at flyweight, dropped to 4-3.

“I told you I am the baddest female to do it,” Britain Hart said post-fight. “Shoutout to all badass women. That’s why I am here today. I want to show that we can still kick [expletive] and look good doing it.”

In the co-main event, Sam Shewmaker (5-4-1) of Gravois Mills, MO took revenge on Josh Burns (6-9) of Detroit, MI by unanimous decision at heavyweight. Among other BKFC 63 results, Josh Dyer (4-1) of South Dakota KO’d New Mexico’s William Albrecht (1-1) in the first round at light heavyweight. Also at light heavyweight, Bryant Acheson (2-0) of Billings, MT scored a unanimous decision against Joseph Creer (2-2) of Columbus, GA.

Plus, Roberto Armas (3-3) of Charleston, SC TKO’d Jack Grady (1-3) of Buffalo, NY in the third round at bantamweight. In the main card opener, Josh Watson (3-1) of Las Vegas stopped Reuben Roundstone (0-2) of Northern Cheyenne Nation in the first round at heavyweight.

Taylor Starling
Taylor Starling | BKFC
Britain Hart vs Taylor Starling
Britain Hart vs Taylor Starling | BKFC
Britain Hart vs Taylor Starling
Britain Hart vs Taylor Starling | BKFC
Britain Hart vs Taylor Starling
Britain Hart vs Taylor Starling | BKFC
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor | BKFC
Britain Hart and Conor McGregor
Britain Hart and Conor McGregor | BKFC
Britain Hart
Britain Hart | BKFC
Among the prelims, Brandon Conley (1-0) of Chillicothe, Ohio successfully debuted in BKFC scoring the third-round stoppage against Donnie Tice Jr (0-2) of Plant City, FL at cruiserweight. As well, Zachary Calmus (5-2) of Gloucester, MA KO’d Paul Shough (1-3) of Bellefontaine, OH in the first round at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Timmy Mason (1-1) of Anaconda, MT stopped Gabriel Freyre (0-2) of Huntington, WV in 17 seconds at featherweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

