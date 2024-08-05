Photos: Britain Hart bests Taylor Starling to retain title at BKFC 63 Sturgis

Britain Hart successfully defended her strawweight title against Taylor Starling on August 3 at Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip. The Layton, Utah native defeated the challenger of Rock Hill, SC by unanimous decision. After five rounds of a bare knuckle boxing battle, the scores were 48-47, 49-46 and 48-47.

With the victory, 34-year-old Hart improved to 9-3 and retained her belt. 28-year-old Starling, who also previously challenged for the strap at flyweight, dropped to 4-3.

“I told you I am the baddest female to do it,” Britain Hart said post-fight. “Shoutout to all badass women. That’s why I am here today. I want to show that we can still kick [expletive] and look good doing it.”

In the co-main event, Sam Shewmaker (5-4-1) of Gravois Mills, MO took revenge on Josh Burns (6-9) of Detroit, MI by unanimous decision at heavyweight. Among other BKFC 63 results, Josh Dyer (4-1) of South Dakota KO’d New Mexico’s William Albrecht (1-1) in the first round at light heavyweight. Also at light heavyweight, Bryant Acheson (2-0) of Billings, MT scored a unanimous decision against Joseph Creer (2-2) of Columbus, GA.

Plus, Roberto Armas (3-3) of Charleston, SC TKO’d Jack Grady (1-3) of Buffalo, NY in the third round at bantamweight. In the main card opener, Josh Watson (3-1) of Las Vegas stopped Reuben Roundstone (0-2) of Northern Cheyenne Nation in the first round at heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Brandon Conley (1-0) of Chillicothe, Ohio successfully debuted in BKFC scoring the third-round stoppage against Donnie Tice Jr (0-2) of Plant City, FL at cruiserweight. As well, Zachary Calmus (5-2) of Gloucester, MA KO’d Paul Shough (1-3) of Bellefontaine, OH in the first round at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Timmy Mason (1-1) of Anaconda, MT stopped Gabriel Freyre (0-2) of Huntington, WV in 17 seconds at featherweight.