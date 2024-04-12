Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Clearwater results, start time, live stream, Richman vs Lozano

BKFC Fight Night: Richman vs Lozano live from OCC Roadhouse and Museum in Clearwater, FL

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Mike Richman faces Erick Lozano at BKFC Clearwater
Mike Richman and Erick Lozano at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout | BKFC
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Following its visit to the UK with BKFC 60 Milton Keynes last weekend, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Champion is back in the U.S. with BKFC Clearwater Fight Night: Richman vs Lozano. The fight card airs live stream from OCC Roadhouse and Museum on Friday, April 12.

In the main event, Mike Richman goes up against Erick Lozano at light heavyweight. In the co-main event, Ja’Far Fortt faces off Elvin Leon Brito at welterweight.

Also on the card, JR Ridge takes on Tyler Randall at flyweight, Abdiel Velazquez meets Travis Thompson at bantamweight and Jay Jackson fights Idrees Wasi at middleweight. In addition, Jessica Borga squares off against Katharina Lehner at featherweight.

Plus, Mike Heckert clashes with Leonel Carrera at middleweight and Angel Hernandez battles Rayne Wells at lightweight. Rounding out the card, Quentin Gaskins and Zachary Pannell go head to head at featherweight.

BKFC Fight Night: Richman vs Lozano live stream

Broadcast: Prime Video (US)
Date: Friday, April 12
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Watch on Prime Video

BKFC Clearwater fight card

Get BKFC Fight Night: Richman vs Lozano full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Mike Richman vs. Erick Lozano, light heavyweight
  • Ja’Far Fortt vs. Elvin Leon Brito, welterweight
  • JR Ridge vs. Tyler Randall, flyweight
  • Abdiel Velazquez vs. Travis Thompson, bantamweight
  • Jay Jackson vs. Idrees Wasi, middleweight
  • Jessica Borga vs. Katharina Lehner, featherweight
  • Mike Heckert vs. Leonel Carrera, middleweight
  • Angel Hernandez vs. Rayne Wells, lightweight
  • Quentin Gaskins vs. Zachary Pannell, featherweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.