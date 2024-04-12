BKFC Clearwater results, start time, live stream, Richman vs Lozano

Following its visit to the UK with BKFC 60 Milton Keynes last weekend, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Champion is back in the U.S. with BKFC Clearwater Fight Night: Richman vs Lozano. The fight card airs live stream from OCC Roadhouse and Museum on Friday, April 12.

In the main event, Mike Richman goes up against Erick Lozano at light heavyweight. In the co-main event, Ja’Far Fortt faces off Elvin Leon Brito at welterweight.

Also on the card, JR Ridge takes on Tyler Randall at flyweight, Abdiel Velazquez meets Travis Thompson at bantamweight and Jay Jackson fights Idrees Wasi at middleweight. In addition, Jessica Borga squares off against Katharina Lehner at featherweight.

Plus, Mike Heckert clashes with Leonel Carrera at middleweight and Angel Hernandez battles Rayne Wells at lightweight. Rounding out the card, Quentin Gaskins and Zachary Pannell go head to head at featherweight.

BKFC Fight Night: Richman vs Lozano live stream

Broadcast: Prime Video (US)

Date: Friday, April 12

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

BKFC Clearwater fight card

Get BKFC Fight Night: Richman vs Lozano full fight card and stay tuned for results below.