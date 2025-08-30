BKFC Budva live results: Vaso Bakocevic faces Wilhelm Ott

Vaso Bakocevic faces Wilhelm Ott in the main event of BKFC Fight Night on Saturday, August 30, live from Top Hill in Budva, Montenegro. Both fighters make their promotional debut. The bare-knuckle bout is scheduled for five rounds at middleweight.

Bakocevic (5-0) of Serbia is coming off a first-round stoppage win against Dimitri Angelini in May. Over the course of his fighting career, the 36-year-old also competed in MMA, kickboxing and boxing.

Ott (1-1) of Austria also fought in May, losing by TKO in the fourth round to Diego Santos. The 43-year-old also previously fought in MMA and had a boxing match in the cage.

Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Petar Razov of Croatia and Bojan Kosednar (0-2) of Slovenia. A heavyweight battle pits Montenegro’s Dilan Prasovic against Lasha Roinishvili of Georgia. Additionally, Dusan Radovic of Serbia and Stefan Dobrijevic of Bosnia clash at middleweight.

BKFC Budva: How to watch and start time BKFC Budva airs live on Prime Video in the U.S. and on the BKFC App in other countries. The start time is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT in the U.S., 7:00 PM BST in the UK, and 8:00 PM CEST in Montenegro.



You can watch the BKFC Budva free prelims below.

BKFC Budva results

Get BKFC Budva full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

Vaso Bakocevic vs. Wilhelm Ott

Petar Razov vs. Bojan Kosednar

Dilan Prasovic vs. Lasha Roinishvili

Dusan Radovic vs. Stefan Dobrijevic

Damjan Savanovic vs. Toni Estorer

Nadja Milijancevic vs. Deborah Melhorn

Jedrzej Durski vs. Donovan Desmae

Issam Khaoui vs. Ahmet Duman

Emre Akbas vs. Gorichkhan Rigi

Prelims