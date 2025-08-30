Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Budva live results: Vaso Bakocevic faces Wilhelm Ott

BKFC Fight Night features Vaso Bakocevic vs Wilhelm Ott in a bare-knuckle bout, live from Top Hill in Budva, Montenegro

Bare KnuckleNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Wilhelm Ott and Vaso Bakocevic face off at the BKFC Budva weigh-in
Wilhelm Ott and Vaso Bakocevic face off at the weigh-in on August 30, 2025, ahead of their bout at Top Hill in Budva, Montenegro | BKFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Vaso Bakocevic faces Wilhelm Ott in the main event of BKFC Fight Night on Saturday, August 30, live from Top Hill in Budva, Montenegro. Both fighters make their promotional debut. The bare-knuckle bout is scheduled for five rounds at middleweight.

Bakocevic (5-0) of Serbia is coming off a first-round stoppage win against Dimitri Angelini in May. Over the course of his fighting career, the 36-year-old also competed in MMA, kickboxing and boxing.

Ott (1-1) of Austria also fought in May, losing by TKO in the fourth round to Diego Santos. The 43-year-old also previously fought in MMA and had a boxing match in the cage.

Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Petar Razov of Croatia and Bojan Kosednar (0-2) of Slovenia. A heavyweight battle pits Montenegro’s Dilan Prasovic against Lasha Roinishvili of Georgia. Additionally, Dusan Radovic of Serbia and Stefan Dobrijevic of Bosnia clash at middleweight.

Watch on Prime Video

BKFC Budva live blog

BKFC Budva: How to watch and start time

BKFC Budva airs live on Prime Video in the U.S. and on the BKFC App in other countries. The start time is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT in the U.S., 7:00 PM BST in the UK, and 8:00 PM CEST in Montenegro.

A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, may also be helpful for streaming the event.

You can watch the BKFC Budva free prelims below.

BKFC Budva results

Get BKFC Budva full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Vaso Bakocevic vs. Wilhelm Ott
  • Petar Razov vs. Bojan Kosednar
  • Dilan Prasovic vs. Lasha Roinishvili
  • Dusan Radovic vs. Stefan Dobrijevic
  • Damjan Savanovic vs. Toni Estorer
  • Nadja Milijancevic vs. Deborah Melhorn
  • Jedrzej Durski vs. Donovan Desmae
  • Issam Khaoui vs. Ahmet Duman
  • Emre Akbas vs. Gorichkhan Rigi

Prelims

  • Denis Gondzala vs. Emircan Gulsen
  • Alfred Koci vs. Kristijan Jevtovic
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.