BKFC books Newcastle and Hawaii events as new Australia date nears

A pair of new events have been added to the BKFC schedule, as the promotion is set to return to Newcastle, England on March 14, and make its debut in Honolulu, Hawaii on April 11. Additionally, BKFC president David Feldman announced that a new date for the first BKFC event in Queensland, Australia, will be confirmed shortly.

Both new events have been listed on the promotion’s website, bringing the total number of scheduled events for 2026 to four (as of writing). Venue details, ticket information, and fight cards for these two events are yet to be confirmed.

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BKFC was originally scheduled to make its Australian debut last July in Perth, WA, but the event was blocked after the WA Combat Sports Commission declined the application. The first BKFC card in Australia was then expected to be held in mid-January in Townsville, QLD, but it also did not go ahead.

Instead, the promotion returned to Uncasville, Connecticut, this past Saturday with BKFC 86. During the post-fight press conference, Feldman confirmed that Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is still planning to hold an event in Australia.

“We are solidifying the date actually on Monday, and we’ll announce that on Tuesday,” Feldman said. “But we are doing it. It’s going to be at the same place in Queensland, Australia, and we are excited about that as well.”

More information is expected to follow shortly.

The next BKFC event – KnuckleMania VI – takes place at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA, on February 7. Headlining the fight card, Ben Rothwell defends his heavyweight title against former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski.

Current BKFC schedule