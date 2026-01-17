BKFC 86 live results: Dustin Pague claims title against Julian Lane

BKFC 86 features Julian Lane against Dustin Pague on Saturday, January 17, live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Lane puts his welterweight title on the line.

Lane (9-8) of Mansfield, Ohio, makes the first defense of the belt he claimed last August against Gorjan Slaveski. Pague (5-2) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, makes his first attempt to become a champion after stopping Ryan Petersen last July.

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In the co-feature, former WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring of Rockville Centre, New York, makes his BKFC debut in a bantamweight bout against Kansas’ Matt Guymon (2-1). The featured fight is a welterweight contest between Dalvin Blair (2-0) of Newark, New Jersey and Ramiro Figueroa (3-1) of Denver, Colorado.

Also on the card is a lightweight battle between Rico Disciullo (2-0) of Peabody, Massachusetts and Ashton Caniglia (1-0) of Omaha, Nebraska. A pair of heavyweight matchups feature Brazil’s Guilherme Viana (1-0) versus Juan Figuerva (1-0) of Mount Vernon, Washington and Ras Hylton of South Portland, Maine against fellow newcomer Branko Busick of Atlanta, Georgia.

BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun results

Get BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun full fight card results below.

Main card

Dustin Pague def. Julian Lane by unanimous decision (57-56, 57-56, 57-56) | Watch video

Jamel Herring def. Matt Guymon by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-43) | Watch video

Ramiro Figueroa def. Dalvin Blair by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

Rico Disciullo def. Ashton Caniglia by KO (R2, 0:26)

Guilherme Viana def. Juan Figuerva by KO (R1, 1:59)

Ras Hylton def. Branko Busick by TKO (R5, 1:53)

Trey Martin def. Nathan Ghareeb by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Joey Gambino def. Kurtis Ellis by TKO (R2, 1:08)

Prelims

Brandon Meneses def. Zachary Pannell by TKO (R1, 0:55)

Jared Lennon vs. Gregorio Gonzalez – split draw (48-46, 46-48, 47-47)

BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun live blog January 17, 2026 9:39 PM EST BKFC 86 post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. January 17, 2026 9:23 PM EST Dustin Pague defeats Julian Lane by decision to become new champion Dustin Pague (6-2) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, defeats Julian Lane (9-9) of Mansfield, Ohio, by unanimous decision to become the new BKFC welterweight champion. After six rounds of bare-knuckle boxing – including an extra round – and all three judges scored it 57-56. Dustin Pague celebrates with his championship belt following his victory over Julian Lane at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on January 17, 2026 | BKFC January 17, 2026 9:06 PM EST Jamel Herring defeats Matt Guymon by decision Former WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring (1-0) of Rockville Centre, New York, makes a successful BKFC debut, defeating Kansas’ Matt Guymon (2-2) by unanimous decision. After five rounds at bantamweight, all three judges scored the fight 50-43. Jamel Herring punches Matt Guymon during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on January 17, 2026 | BKFC January 17, 2026 8:16 PM EST Ramiro Figueroa defeats Dalvin Blair by decision The featured welterweight bout goes the distance, with Dalvin Blair (3-0) of Newark, New Jersey, defeating Ramiro Figueroa (3-2) of Denver, Colorado, by unanimous decision. After five rounds, the judges scored the fight 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46. Ramiro Figueroa punches Dalvin Blair during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on January 17, 2026 | BKFC January 17, 2026 7:50 PM EST Rico Disciullo KOs Ashton Caniglia in second round Rico Disciullo (3-0) of Peabody, Massachusetts, defeats Ashton Caniglia (1-1) of Omaha, Nebraska, by second-round knockout at lightweight. The official time of the stoppage was 26 seconds into the round. Guilherme Viana throws a jab during his bout against Juan Figuerva at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on January 17, 2026 | BKFC January 17, 2026 7:30 PM EST Guilherme Viana KOs Juan Figuerva in first round Guilherme Viana (2-0) of Brazil defeats Juan Figuerva (1-1) of Mount Vernon, Washington, by first-round knockout at heavyweight. The official time of the stoppage was 1:59 of the round. Guilherme Viana punches Juan Figuerva during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on January 17, 2026 | BKFC January 17, 2026 7:18 PM EST Ras Hylton TKOs Branko Busick in fifth round Ras Hylton (1-0) defeats fellow debutant Branko Busick (0-1) by fifth-round TKO at heavyweight. The official time of the stoppage was 1:53 of the round. Ras Hylton and Branko Busick during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on January 17, 2026 | BKFC January 17, 2026 6:49 PM EST Martin Trey Brown defeats Nathan Ghareeb by split decision Trey Martin Brown (1-0) defeats fellow newcomer Nathan Ghareeb (0-1) by split decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 47-48, and 49-46. Martin Trey Brown victorious over Nathan Ghareeb during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on January 17, 2026 | BKFC January 17, 2026 6:27 PM EST Joey Gambino TKOs Kurtis Ellis in second round In the main card opener, Joey Gambino (1-0) defeats Kurtis Ellis (0-2) by second-round TKO at featherweight due to a medical stoppage. The official time of the stoppage was 1:08 of the round. Joey Gambino throws a punch during his bout against Kurtis Ellis at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on January 17, 2026 | BKFC January 17, 2026 5:46 PM EST Brandon Meneses TKOs Zachary Pannell in first round Brandon Meneses (1-1-1) defeats Zachary Pannell (1-5) by first-round TKO at featherweight. The time was 55 seconds into the round. Brandon Meneses punches Zachary Pannell during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on January 17, 2026 | BKFC January 17, 2026 5:30 PM EST Jared Lennon vs Gregorio Gonzalez ends in draw Jared Lennon (1-1-1) and Gregorio Gonzalez (0-1-1) fight to a split draw. After five rounds at bantamweight, the judges scored the bout 48-46, 46-48, and 47-47. Jared Lennon and Gregorio Gonzalez during their bout at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on January 17, 2026 | BKFC January 17, 2026 3:26 PM EST Countdown to BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun Countdown to BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun, followed by the free prelims, starts at the top of the hour. January 16, 2026 11:01 PM EST BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun: How to watch and start time BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun airs live on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.