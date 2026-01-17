BKFC 86 live results: Dustin Pague claims title against Julian Lane

BKFC 86 features Julian Lane against Dustin Pague on Saturday, January 17, live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Lane puts his welterweight title on the line.
Lane (9-8) of Mansfield, Ohio, makes the first defense of the belt he claimed last August against Gorjan Slaveski. Pague (5-2) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, makes his first attempt to become a champion after stopping Ryan Petersen last July.
In the co-feature, former WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring of Rockville Centre, New York, makes his BKFC debut in a bantamweight bout against Kansas’ Matt Guymon (2-1). The featured fight is a welterweight contest between Dalvin Blair (2-0) of Newark, New Jersey and Ramiro Figueroa (3-1) of Denver, Colorado.
Also on the card is a lightweight battle between Rico Disciullo (2-0) of Peabody, Massachusetts and Ashton Caniglia (1-0) of Omaha, Nebraska. A pair of heavyweight matchups feature Brazil’s Guilherme Viana (1-0) versus Juan Figuerva (1-0) of Mount Vernon, Washington and Ras Hylton of South Portland, Maine against fellow newcomer Branko Busick of Atlanta, Georgia.
BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun results
Get BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun full fight card results below.
Main card
- Dustin Pague def. Julian Lane by unanimous decision (57-56, 57-56, 57-56) | Watch video
- Jamel Herring def. Matt Guymon by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-43) | Watch video
- Ramiro Figueroa def. Dalvin Blair by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)
- Rico Disciullo def. Ashton Caniglia by KO (R2, 0:26)
- Guilherme Viana def. Juan Figuerva by KO (R1, 1:59)
- Ras Hylton def. Branko Busick by TKO (R5, 1:53)
- Trey Martin def. Nathan Ghareeb by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)
- Joey Gambino def. Kurtis Ellis by TKO (R2, 1:08)
Prelims
- Brandon Meneses def. Zachary Pannell by TKO (R1, 0:55)
- Jared Lennon vs. Gregorio Gonzalez – split draw (48-46, 46-48, 47-47)
BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun live blog
BKFC 86 post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Dustin Pague defeats Julian Lane by decision to become new champion
Dustin Pague (6-2) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, defeats Julian Lane (9-9) of Mansfield, Ohio, by unanimous decision to become the new BKFC welterweight champion. After six rounds of bare-knuckle boxing – including an extra round – and all three judges scored it 57-56.
Jamel Herring defeats Matt Guymon by decision
Former WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring (1-0) of Rockville Centre, New York, makes a successful BKFC debut, defeating Kansas’ Matt Guymon (2-2) by unanimous decision. After five rounds at bantamweight, all three judges scored the fight 50-43.
Ramiro Figueroa defeats Dalvin Blair by decision
The featured welterweight bout goes the distance, with Dalvin Blair (3-0) of Newark, New Jersey, defeating Ramiro Figueroa (3-2) of Denver, Colorado, by unanimous decision. After five rounds, the judges scored the fight 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46.
Rico Disciullo KOs Ashton Caniglia in second round
Rico Disciullo (3-0) of Peabody, Massachusetts, defeats Ashton Caniglia (1-1) of Omaha, Nebraska, by second-round knockout at lightweight. The official time of the stoppage was 26 seconds into the round.
Guilherme Viana KOs Juan Figuerva in first round
Guilherme Viana (2-0) of Brazil defeats Juan Figuerva (1-1) of Mount Vernon, Washington, by first-round knockout at heavyweight. The official time of the stoppage was 1:59 of the round.
Ras Hylton TKOs Branko Busick in fifth round
Ras Hylton (1-0) defeats fellow debutant Branko Busick (0-1) by fifth-round TKO at heavyweight. The official time of the stoppage was 1:53 of the round.
Martin Trey Brown defeats Nathan Ghareeb by split decision
Trey Martin Brown (1-0) defeats fellow newcomer Nathan Ghareeb (0-1) by split decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 47-48, and 49-46.
Joey Gambino TKOs Kurtis Ellis in second round
In the main card opener, Joey Gambino (1-0) defeats Kurtis Ellis (0-2) by second-round TKO at featherweight due to a medical stoppage. The official time of the stoppage was 1:08 of the round.
Brandon Meneses TKOs Zachary Pannell in first round
Brandon Meneses (1-1-1) defeats Zachary Pannell (1-5) by first-round TKO at featherweight. The time was 55 seconds into the round.
Jared Lennon vs Gregorio Gonzalez ends in draw
Jared Lennon (1-1-1) and Gregorio Gonzalez (0-1-1) fight to a split draw. After five rounds at bantamweight, the judges scored the bout 48-46, 46-48, and 47-47.
Countdown to BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun
Countdown to BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun, followed by the free prelims, starts at the top of the hour.
BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun: How to watch and start time
BKFC 86 Mohegan Sun airs live on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.