BKFC 82 photos: Perry and Stephens face off at final press conference

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens previewed their bout and faced off at the final press conference ahead of BKFC 82. The bare-knuckle boxing fight card airs live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, this Saturday, October 4.

Perry (5-0) of Flint, Michigan, and Stephens (3-0) of Des Moines, Iowa, square off in the main event at middleweight. The two former UFC fighters clash for the symbolic “King of Violence” title.

“I’m well prepared,” Mike Perry said. “I’m in my best position in life ever, period. I’m perfecting everything. The mockery is all fun and games, but I get in here and put in the work. I headline these shows, and I put on for the people that enjoy watching pure freaking violence, because that is what it is when I get in the ring.”

“I never care who I’m fighting. I do want it to be fun for the fans, and he’s proven himself to the fans of the sport. I’m going to show you guys the best ‘Platinum’ that you’ve seen.”

Jeremy Stephens said, “The Newark fans are in for a real treat. They’re the real winners here. This is my third sold-out show in one year; nobody is doing this. I’ve got one hell of an opponent. I think this fight is going to blow the roof off the Prudential Center, and this event is going to do big numbers.”

“With this being Halloween, I’m going to carve him up real nice before I knock him out.”

Mike Perry at the press conference on October 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey | BKFC

Jeremy Stephens at the press conference on October 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey | BKFC

Christine Ferea at the press conference on October 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey | BKFC

Jessica Borga at the press conference on October 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey | BKFC

Jimmie Rivera at the press conference on October 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey | BKFC

David Feldman at the press conference on October 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey | BKFC

Conor McGregor at the press conference on October 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey | BKFC

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens face off at the press conference on October 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey | BKFC

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens at the press conference on October 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey | BKFC

Christine Ferea and Jessica Borga face off at the press conference on October 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey | BKFC

Christine Ferea, Conor McGregor, and Jessica Borga at the press conference on October 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey | BKFC

Jimmie Rivera and Timmy Mason face off at the press conference on October 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey | BKFC

Jimmie Rivera and Timmy Mason at the press conference on October 2, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey | BKFC

Also on the BKFC 82 card

The final press conference also featured other fighters competing that night.

In the co-main event, BKFC flyweight champion Christine Ferea (10-1) of San Jose, California, takes on BKFC featherweight champion Jessica Borga (3-0) of Lakeland, Florida. The two champions meet at bantamweight with the inaugural symbolic “Queen of Violence” title on the line.

In the featured fight, Jimmie Rivera (2-2-1) of Ramsey, New Jersey, faces Timmy Mason (3-2) of Helena, Montana, at lightweight. Mason took the fight on short notice, replacing former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar of Toms River, New Jersey.