Timmy Mason replaces Frankie Edgar to face Jimmie Rivera at BKFC 82

Timmy Mason is the new opponent for Jimmie Rivera after Frankie Edgar is no longer making his promotional debut at BKFC 82. The event airs live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, this Saturday, October 4.

Mason and Rivera square off in the featured fight on the card headlined by Mike Perry vs Jeremy Stephens. Former UFC lightweight champion Edgar has been removed from BKFC 82 due to medical concerns.

“After further review and upon the recommendation of our Chief Medical Officer, Frankie Edgar has been removed from the fight card,” said BKFC Founder and President David Feldman. “At BKFC, the health and safety of our fighters is our top priority, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of medical oversight and athlete care.”

Mason (3-2) of Helena, Montana won his previous bout in August at BKFC Sturgis by first-round TKO via doctor stoppage against AJ Craig. Rivera (2-2-1) of Ramsey, New Jersey aims to rebound from a decision defeat against BKFC featherweight champion Kai Stewart last November.