BKFC 77 live results: Connor Tierney faces Danny Christie in Birmingham

BKFC 77 features Connor Tierney vs Danny Christie on Saturday, June 28, live from BP Pulse in Birmingham, England. The pair square off in a five-round, bare-knuckle boxing clash at welterweight. The BKFC UK title is on the line.

Making his hometown ring appearance, Tierney (7-2) makes the first defense of the belt, which he claimed against Jonny Graham last August. Christie (5-1) of Carlisle, England returns after an unsuccessful middleweight title quest against David Mundell last October.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Charles Wasserman (1-2) of South Africa and newcomer Jamie Cox. In another contest at light heavyweight, Marley Churcher (3-3) faces Matthew Wiwczaryk (1-1).

Also on the card is a lightweight bout between James Lilley (8-3-1) and Fran Suarez (0-1). Two welterweight matchups feature Jack Dugdale (2-0) against debuting Frankie Gavin, and Tom Stokes (1-0) versus newcomer Ryan Aston.

BKFC 77 Birmingham: How to watch & start time BKFC 77 Birmingham airs live on DAZN in the UK and on Prime Video in the U.S. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST, while the broadcast in the U.S. starts at 2:00 PM ET.

BKFC 77 Birmingham results

Get BKFC 77 Birmingham full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card

Connor Tierney vs. Danny Christie

Jamie Cox vs. Charles Wasserman

Marley Churcher vs. Matthew Wiwczaryk

James Lilley vs. Fran Suarez

Frankie Gavin vs. Jack Dugdale

Ryan Aston vs. Tom Stokes

Jimmy Wallhead vs. Dawid Chylinski

Ricky Nelder vs. Mario Soo

Toby Bindon vs. Jelle Zeegers

George Thorpe vs. Macaulay Bygraves

Prelims