BKFC 77 live results: Connor Tierney faces Danny Christie in Birmingham

BKFC 77 features Connor Tierney vs Danny Christie on Saturday, June 28, live from BP Pulse in Birmingham, England. The pair square off in a five-round, bare-knuckle boxing clash at welterweight. The BKFC UK title is on the line.
Making his hometown ring appearance, Tierney (7-2) makes the first defense of the belt, which he claimed against Jonny Graham last August. Christie (5-1) of Carlisle, England returns after an unsuccessful middleweight title quest against David Mundell last October.
The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Charles Wasserman (1-2) of South Africa and newcomer Jamie Cox. In another contest at light heavyweight, Marley Churcher (3-3) faces Matthew Wiwczaryk (1-1).
Also on the card is a lightweight bout between James Lilley (8-3-1) and Fran Suarez (0-1). Two welterweight matchups feature Jack Dugdale (2-0) against debuting Frankie Gavin, and Tom Stokes (1-0) versus newcomer Ryan Aston.
BKFC 77 Birmingham live blog
BKFC 77 Birmingham: How to watch & start time
BKFC 77 Birmingham airs live on DAZN in the UK and on Prime Video in the U.S. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST, while the broadcast in the U.S. starts at 2:00 PM ET.
BKFC 77 Birmingham results
Get BKFC 77 Birmingham full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main Card
- Connor Tierney vs. Danny Christie
- Jamie Cox vs. Charles Wasserman
- Marley Churcher vs. Matthew Wiwczaryk
- James Lilley vs. Fran Suarez
- Frankie Gavin vs. Jack Dugdale
- Ryan Aston vs. Tom Stokes
- Jimmy Wallhead vs. Dawid Chylinski
- Ricky Nelder vs. Mario Soo
- Toby Bindon vs. Jelle Zeegers
- George Thorpe vs. Macaulay Bygraves
Prelims
- Thai Tetley vs. Krzysztof Wisniewski
- Kris Trezise vs. Paul O’Sullivan
- Liam Smyth vs. Rafal Witkowski