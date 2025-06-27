Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC 77 weigh-in photos: Connor Tierney vs Danny Christie official for 165 lbs title

Connor Tierney defends his BKFC UK welterweight title against Danny Christie atop BKFC 77 in Birmingham, England

Bare KnuckleNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Connor Tierney during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Danny Christie at BKFC 77 Birmingham
Connor Tierney during the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of his bout against Danny Christie at BKFC 77 at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England | BKFC

Connor Tierney and Danny Christie successfully weighed in for their all-English 165-pound title fight headlining BKFC 77. The event airs live from BP Pulse in Birmingham, England on Saturday, June 28.

Local champion Tierney (7-2) came in at 164 lbs for the first defense of his BKFC UK belt, which he claimed last August against Jonny Graham at BKFC 64. Carlisle’s challenger Christie (5-1) showed 165 lbs.

Newcomer Jamie Cox of the UK and Charles Wasserman (1-2) of South Africa tipped the scales at 185.2 lbs and 185 lbs, respectively. The pair battle it out in the co-main event.

Among other matchups, Marley Churcher (3-3) weighed in at 182.6 lbs for his bout against Matthew Wiwczaryk (1-1), who showed 181.6 lbs. The latter took the fight on short notice, replacing Anthony Holmes.

Check out the current BKFC 77 Birmingham lineup and weights below.

Danny Christie and Connor Tierney during the weigh-in ahead of their bout BKFC 77 Birmingham
Danny Christie and Connor Tierney during the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of their bout at BKFC 77 at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England | BKFC
Charles Wasserman and Jamie Cox during the weigh-in ahead of their bout BKFC 77 Birmingham
Charles Wasserman and Jamie Cox during the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of their bout at BKFC 77 at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England | BKFC
Matthew Wiwczaryk and Marley Churcher during the weigh-in ahead of their bout BKFC 77 Birmingham
Matthew Wiwczaryk and Marley Churcher during the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of their bout at BKFC 77 at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England | BKFC
Fran Suarez and James Lilley during the weigh-in ahead of their bout BKFC 77 Birmingham
Fran Suarez and James Lilley during the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of their bout at BKFC 77 at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England | BKFC
Jack Dugdale and Frankie Gavin during the weigh-in ahead of their bout BKFC 77 Birmingham
Jack Dugdale and Frankie Gavin during the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of their bout at BKFC 77 at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England | BKFC
Tom Stokes and Ryan Aston during the weigh-in ahead of their bout BKFC 77 Birmingham
Tom Stokes and Ryan Aston during the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of their bout at BKFC 77 at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England | BKFC
Dawid Chylinski and Jimmy Wallhead during the weigh-in ahead of their bout BKFC 77 Birmingham
Dawid Chylinski and Jimmy Wallhead during the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of their bout at BKFC 77 at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England | BKFC
Mario Soo and Ricky Nelder during the weigh-in ahead of their bout BKFC 77 Birmingham
Mario Soo and Ricky Nelder during the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of their bout at BKFC 77 at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England | BKFC
Toby Bindon during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Jelle Zeegers at BKFC 77 Birmingham
Toby Bindon during the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of his bout against Jelle Zeegers at BKFC 77 at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England | BKFC
Macaulay Bygraves and George Thorpe during the weigh-in ahead of their bout BKFC 77 Birmingham
Macaulay Bygraves and George Thorpe during the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of their bout at BKFC 77 at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England | BKFC
Krzysztof Wisniewski and Thai Tetley during the weigh-in ahead of their bout BKFC 77 Birmingham
Krzysztof Wisniewski and Thai Tetley during the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of their bout at BKFC 77 at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England | BKFC
Paul O'Sullivan during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Kris Trezise at BKFC 77 Birmingham
Paul O’Sullivan during the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of his bout against Kris Trezise at BKFC 77 at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England | BKFC
Rafal Witkowski and Liam Smyth during the weigh-in ahead of their bout BKFC 77 Birmingham
Rafal Witkowski and Liam Smyth during the weigh-in on June 27, 2025, ahead of their bout at BKFC 77 at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England | BKFC

The current BKFC 77 Birmingham lineup and weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • Connor Tierney (164 lbs) vs. Danny Christie (165 lbs)
  • Jamie Cox (185.2 lbs) vs. Charles Wasserman (185 lbs)
  • Marley Churcher (182.6 lbs) vs. Matthew Wiwczaryk (181.6 lbs)
  • James Lilley (150.4 lbs) vs. Fran Suarez (149.4 lbs)
  • Frankie Gavin (163.4 lbs) vs. Jack Dugdale (163.4 lbs)
  • Ryan Aston (164.2 lbs) vs. Tom Stokes (166 lbs)
  • Jimmy Wallhead (184.8 lbs) vs. Dawid Chylinski (186.7 lbs)
  • Ricky Nelder (193.6 lbs) vs. Mario Soo (192.2 lbs)
  • Toby Bindon (145.6 lbs) vs. Jelle Zeegers (145.2 lbs)
  • George Thorpe (175.2 lbs) vs. Macaulay Bygraves (173.4 lbs)

Prelims

  • Thai Tetley (257.6 lbs) vs. Krzysztof Wisniewski (227.2 lbs)
  • Kris Trezise (175.6 lbs) vs. Paul O’Sullivan (174.4 lbs)
  • Liam Smyth (234.6 lbs) vs. Rafal Witkowski (259.4 lbs)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.