BKFC 77 weigh-in photos: Connor Tierney vs Danny Christie official for 165 lbs title

Connor Tierney and Danny Christie successfully weighed in for their all-English 165-pound title fight headlining BKFC 77. The event airs live from BP Pulse in Birmingham, England on Saturday, June 28.

Local champion Tierney (7-2) came in at 164 lbs for the first defense of his BKFC UK belt, which he claimed last August against Jonny Graham at BKFC 64. Carlisle’s challenger Christie (5-1) showed 165 lbs.

Newcomer Jamie Cox of the UK and Charles Wasserman (1-2) of South Africa tipped the scales at 185.2 lbs and 185 lbs, respectively. The pair battle it out in the co-main event.

Among other matchups, Marley Churcher (3-3) weighed in at 182.6 lbs for his bout against Matthew Wiwczaryk (1-1), who showed 181.6 lbs. The latter took the fight on short notice, replacing Anthony Holmes.

Main Card

Connor Tierney (164 lbs) vs. Danny Christie (165 lbs)

Jamie Cox (185.2 lbs) vs. Charles Wasserman (185 lbs)

Marley Churcher (182.6 lbs) vs. Matthew Wiwczaryk (181.6 lbs)

James Lilley (150.4 lbs) vs. Fran Suarez (149.4 lbs)

Frankie Gavin (163.4 lbs) vs. Jack Dugdale (163.4 lbs)

Ryan Aston (164.2 lbs) vs. Tom Stokes (166 lbs)

Jimmy Wallhead (184.8 lbs) vs. Dawid Chylinski (186.7 lbs)

Ricky Nelder (193.6 lbs) vs. Mario Soo (192.2 lbs)

Toby Bindon (145.6 lbs) vs. Jelle Zeegers (145.2 lbs)

George Thorpe (175.2 lbs) vs. Macaulay Bygraves (173.4 lbs)

Prelims