BKFC 75 photos: David Mundell vs Donald Sanchez on weight for 175-pound title

David Mundell defends his BKFC 175-pound title against Donald Sanchez in Albuquerque, New Mexico

By Parviz Iskenderov
David Mundell poses at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Donald Sanchez at BKFC 75 Albuquerque
David Mundell at the weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of his bout against Donald Sanchez at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico | BKFC

David Mundell and Donald Sanchez made weight for their title fight headlining BKFC 75 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on June 6. Both bare-knuckle fighters successfully hit the required 175-pound championship limit.

Champion Mundell (9-1) of Oldsmar, Florida came in at 174.4 lbs for the first defense of his belt. Local challenger Sanchez (4-1) showed 174.8 lbs.

The co-main event fighters Murat Kilimetov (2-0) and Leo Bercier (6-3) of Belcourt, ND tipped the scales at 204.8 lbs and 206.6 lbs, respectively. Among other matchups, Derek Perez (3-4) of Belen, NM weighed in at 145.6 lbs, while his opponent Rick Caruso (2-4) of Princeton, West Virginia registered 144.6 lbs.

As well, Felipe Chavez (2-1) of Albuquerque, NM and Brandon Honsvick (1-1) of Cedar City, Utah showed 164.8 lbs and 162.6 lbs, respectively. Plus, New Mexico’s Will Albrecht (2-1) came in at 185 lbs for his bout against local Kyle McElroy (2-5), who was 184.8 lbs.

Check out the current BKFC 75: Albuquerque lineup and weights below.

Donald Sanchez and David Mundell at the weigh-in ahead of their bout at BKFC 75 Albuquerque
Donald Sanchez and David Mundell at the weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico | BKFC
Leo Bercier and Murat Kilimetov at the weigh-in ahead of their bout at BKFC 75 Albuquerque
Leo Bercier and Murat Kilimetov at the weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico | BKFC
Rick Caruso and Derek Perez at the weigh-in ahead of their bout at BKFC 75 Albuquerque
Rick Caruso and Derek Perez at the weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico | BKFC
Brandon Honsvick and Felipe Chavez at the weigh-in ahead of their bout at BKFC 75 Albuquerque
Brandon Honsvick and Felipe Chavez at the weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico | BKFC
Kyle McElroy and William Albrecht at the weigh-in ahead of their bout at BKFC 75 Albuquerque
Kyle McElroy and William Albrecht at the weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico | BKFC
Crystal Van Wyk at the weigh-in ahead of her bout against Jenny Savage
Crystal Van Wyk at the weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of her bout against Jenny Savage at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico | BKFC
Kasey Yates and Bobby Henry at the weigh-in ahead of their bout at BKFC 75 Albuquerque
Kasey Yates and Bobby Henry at the weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico | BKFC
Skyler Mauller and Bryant McClain at the weigh-in ahead of their bout at BKFC 75 Albuquerque
Skyler Mauller and Bryant McClain at the weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico | BKFC
Dominick Carey and Zay Garcia at the weigh-in ahead of their bout at BKFC 75 Albuquerque
Dominick Carey and Zay Garcia at the weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico | BKFC

The current BKFC 75 lineup and weights are as follows:

  • David Mundell (174.4 lbs) vs. Donald Sanchez (174.8 lbs) – Mundell’s BKFC middleweight title
  • Murat Kilimetov (204.8 lbs) vs. Leo Bercier (206.6 lbs)
  • Derek Perez (145.6 lbs) vs. Rick Caruso (144.6 lbs)
  • Felipe Chavez (164.8 lbs) vs. Brandon Honsvick (162.6 lbs)
  • William Albrecht (185 lbs) vs. Kyle McElroy (184.8 lbs)
  • Jenny Savage (124 lbs) vs. Crystal Van Wyk (113.8 lbs)
  • Bryant McClain (173.2 lbs) vs. Skyler Mauller (174 lbs)
  • Bobby Henry (160.2 lbs) vs. Kasey Yates (164.6 lbs)
  • Zay Garcia (126.4 lbs) vs. Dominick Carey (125 lbs)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

