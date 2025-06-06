BKFC 75 photos: David Mundell vs Donald Sanchez on weight for 175-pound title

David Mundell and Donald Sanchez made weight for their title fight headlining BKFC 75 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on June 6. Both bare-knuckle fighters successfully hit the required 175-pound championship limit.

Champion Mundell (9-1) of Oldsmar, Florida came in at 174.4 lbs for the first defense of his belt. Local challenger Sanchez (4-1) showed 174.8 lbs.

The co-main event fighters Murat Kilimetov (2-0) and Leo Bercier (6-3) of Belcourt, ND tipped the scales at 204.8 lbs and 206.6 lbs, respectively. Among other matchups, Derek Perez (3-4) of Belen, NM weighed in at 145.6 lbs, while his opponent Rick Caruso (2-4) of Princeton, West Virginia registered 144.6 lbs.

As well, Felipe Chavez (2-1) of Albuquerque, NM and Brandon Honsvick (1-1) of Cedar City, Utah showed 164.8 lbs and 162.6 lbs, respectively. Plus, New Mexico’s Will Albrecht (2-1) came in at 185 lbs for his bout against local Kyle McElroy (2-5), who was 184.8 lbs.

Check out the current BKFC 75: Albuquerque lineup and weights below.

