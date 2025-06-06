BKFC 75 photos: David Mundell vs Donald Sanchez on weight for 175-pound title

David Mundell and Donald Sanchez made weight for their title fight headlining BKFC 75 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on June 6. Both bare-knuckle fighters successfully hit the required 175-pound championship limit.
Champion Mundell (9-1) of Oldsmar, Florida came in at 174.4 lbs for the first defense of his belt. Local challenger Sanchez (4-1) showed 174.8 lbs.
The co-main event fighters Murat Kilimetov (2-0) and Leo Bercier (6-3) of Belcourt, ND tipped the scales at 204.8 lbs and 206.6 lbs, respectively. Among other matchups, Derek Perez (3-4) of Belen, NM weighed in at 145.6 lbs, while his opponent Rick Caruso (2-4) of Princeton, West Virginia registered 144.6 lbs.
As well, Felipe Chavez (2-1) of Albuquerque, NM and Brandon Honsvick (1-1) of Cedar City, Utah showed 164.8 lbs and 162.6 lbs, respectively. Plus, New Mexico’s Will Albrecht (2-1) came in at 185 lbs for his bout against local Kyle McElroy (2-5), who was 184.8 lbs.
Check out the current BKFC 75: Albuquerque lineup and weights below.
The current BKFC 75 lineup and weights are as follows:
- David Mundell (174.4 lbs) vs. Donald Sanchez (174.8 lbs) – Mundell’s BKFC middleweight title
- Murat Kilimetov (204.8 lbs) vs. Leo Bercier (206.6 lbs)
- Derek Perez (145.6 lbs) vs. Rick Caruso (144.6 lbs)
- Felipe Chavez (164.8 lbs) vs. Brandon Honsvick (162.6 lbs)
- William Albrecht (185 lbs) vs. Kyle McElroy (184.8 lbs)
- Jenny Savage (124 lbs) vs. Crystal Van Wyk (113.8 lbs)
- Bryant McClain (173.2 lbs) vs. Skyler Mauller (174 lbs)
- Bobby Henry (160.2 lbs) vs. Kasey Yates (164.6 lbs)
- Zay Garcia (126.4 lbs) vs. Dominick Carey (125 lbs)