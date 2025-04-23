Subscribe
David Mundell vs Donald Sanchez tops BKFC 75 in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June

David Mundell puts his BKFC middleweight title on the line, while Donald Sanchez looks to become champion in front of his hometown crowd

By Parviz Iskenderov
David Mundell at the BKFC 53 weigh-in before his fight against Doug Coltrane in Orlando, Florida
David Mundell during the BKFC 53 weigh-in on November 2, 2023, ahead of his bout against Doug Coltrane at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL | BKFC

David Mundell faces Donald Sanchez in the main event of BKFC 75 on Friday, June 6 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The bare-knuckle boxing clash features the defending middleweight champion of Oldsmar, Florida, up against the local contender.

Mundell (9-1) makes the fourth defense of his BKFC 175-pound title. In his previous bout last October at BKFC Spain, the 33-year-old stopped Danny Christie in the second round and earned his seventh win in a row.

Sanchez (4-1) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, looks to dethrone the current champion and targets his fifth straight victory. Making his hometown ring appearance in front of his hometown crowd last time out in February, the 40-year-old defeated Harrison Aiken by unanimous decision.

“This is our fourth event at Tingley Coliseum, and we’re very excited to promote another world-class bare-knuckle event in the great fight city of Albuquerque, home to many outstanding combat sport athletes and a very large and enthusiastic fan base, as validated by our prior attendance records,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC.

“David Mundell has defended his title three times, but for Donald Sanchez, this is an opportunity of a lifetime; he’s earned it in the squared circle and he’s fighting in front of his hometown fans.”

Other bouts featured on the BKFC 75 fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

