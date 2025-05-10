BKFC 74 Salt Lake City results: Richman vs Dyer

BKFC 74 Salt Lake City features Mike Richman vs Josh Dyer in a bare-knuckle clash, live from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah on May 10. The pair square off in the scheduled five-round championship bout at light heavyweight.

39-year-old Richman (7-2) of Saint Paul, MN makes the first defense of his BKFC 185-pound title that he claimed last December, dethroning Jared Warren by knockout in 44 seconds. No. 4-ranked, 34-year-old contender Dyer (4-1) of Sioux Falls, SD makes his first attempt to become champion.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Salt Lake City’s Ben Moa (1-0) and Bobby Brents (2-3) of Springfield, IL. In the featured bout, Mike Jones (1-1) of Price, UT takes on Sean Hotusing (0-2) of Miami, FL at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, local Daniel Gardner and Shane Fichter of Billings, MT make their BKFC debut at light heavyweight. Another contest at light heavyweight pits debuting Zack Partridge of Salt Lake City against Cody Beierle (0-2) of Missoula, MT.

BKFC 74 Salt Lake City airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

BKFC 74 Salt Lake City: Richman vs Dyer results

Get BKFC 74 Salt Lake City: Richman vs Dyer full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

Mike Richman vs. Josh Dyer

Ben Moa vs. Bobby Brents

Mike Jones vs. Sean Hotusing

Daniel Gardner vs. Shane Fichter

Zack Partridge vs. Cody Beierle

Jordan Smith vs. Josenaldo Silva

Dominico Salas vs. Jeremiah Truhlar

Shelby Cannon vs. Kathryn Paprocki

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Zac Cavender vs. Erick Lozano

Trever Bradshaw vs. Jim Pulgar

