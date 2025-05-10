Subscribe
BKFC 74 Salt Lake City results: Richman vs Dyer

BKFC 74 Salt Lake City: Richman vs Dyer live results from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah

By Parviz Iskenderov
Mike Richman and Josh Dyer face off at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in, ahead of their bare-knuckle boxing bout
Mike Richman and Josh Dyer come face-to-face at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC
BKFC 74 Salt Lake City features Mike Richman vs Josh Dyer in a bare-knuckle clash, live from Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah on May 10. The pair square off in the scheduled five-round championship bout at light heavyweight.

39-year-old Richman (7-2) of Saint Paul, MN makes the first defense of his BKFC 185-pound title that he claimed last December, dethroning Jared Warren by knockout in 44 seconds. No. 4-ranked, 34-year-old contender Dyer (4-1) of Sioux Falls, SD makes his first attempt to become champion.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Salt Lake City’s Ben Moa (1-0) and Bobby Brents (2-3) of Springfield, IL. In the featured bout, Mike Jones (1-1) of Price, UT takes on Sean Hotusing (0-2) of Miami, FL at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, local Daniel Gardner and Shane Fichter of Billings, MT make their BKFC debut at light heavyweight. Another contest at light heavyweight pits debuting Zack Partridge of Salt Lake City against Cody Beierle (0-2) of Missoula, MT.

Watch on DAZN

BKFC 74 Salt Lake City live blog

BKFC 74 Salt Lake City start time

BKFC 74 Salt Lake City airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

BKFC 74 Salt Lake City: Richman vs Dyer results

Get BKFC 74 Salt Lake City: Richman vs Dyer full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • Mike Richman vs. Josh Dyer
  • Ben Moa vs. Bobby Brents
  • Mike Jones vs. Sean Hotusing
  • Daniel Gardner vs. Shane Fichter
  • Zack Partridge vs. Cody Beierle
  • Jordan Smith vs. Josenaldo Silva
  • Dominico Salas vs. Jeremiah Truhlar
  • Shelby Cannon vs. Kathryn Paprocki

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Zac Cavender vs. Erick Lozano
  • Trever Bradshaw vs. Jim Pulgar

