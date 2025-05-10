Subscribe
BKFC 74 weigh-in photos: Mike Richman vs Josh Dyer official for 185 lbs title in SLC

Mike Richman defends his BKFC light heavyweight title against Josh Dyer in Salt Lake City, Utah

By Parviz Iskenderov
Mike Richman at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in ahead of his bout against Josh Dyer
Mike Richman at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of his bout against Josh Dyer at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC

Mike Richman and Josh Dyer made weight for their bare-knuckle bout headlining BKFC 74: Salt Lake City at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah on May 10. Both fighters successfully hit the required 185-pound championship limit.

Champion Mike Richman (7-2) of Saint Paul, MN weighed in at 183.5 lbs for the first defense of his belt. No. 4-ranked contender Josh Dyer (4-1) of Sioux Falls, SD showed 184 lbs for his first attempt to conquer the division.

Salt Lake City native Ben Moa (1-0) and Bobby Brents (2-3) of Springfield, IL tipped the scales at 247.5 lbs and 264 lbs, respectively, for their co-main event bout. Mike Jones (1-1) of Price, UT came in at 185 lbs, while his opponent, Sean Hotusing (0-2) of Miami, FL, was 182.5 lbs for their featured bout on the BKFC 74 card.

Local Daniel Gardner and Shane Fichter of Billings, MT weighed in at 184 lbs and 185.5 lbs for their BKFC debut, respectively. BKFC newcomer Zack Partridge of Salt Lake City and Cody Beierle (0-2) of Missoula, MT both registered 184 lbs.

Check out the current BKFC 74: Salt Lake City lineup and weights below.

Josh Dyer at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in ahead of his bout against Mike Richman
Josh Dyer at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of his bout against Mike Richman at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC
Mike Richman and Josh Dyer at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in
Mike Richman and Josh Dyer at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC
Ben Moa and Bobby Brents at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in
Ben Moa and Bobby Brents at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC
Mike Jones and Sean Hotusing at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in
Mike Jones and Sean Hotusing at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC
Daniel Gardner and Shane Fichter at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in
Daniel Gardner and Shane Fichter at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC
Zack Partridge and Cody Beierle at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in
Zack Partridge and Cody Beierle at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC
Jordan Smith and Josenaldo Silva at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in
Jordan Smith and Josenaldo Silva at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC
Dominico Salas and Jeremiah Truhlar at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in
Dominico Salas and Jeremiah Truhlar at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC
Shelby Cannon and Kathryn Paprocki at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in
Shelby Cannon and Kathryn Paprocki at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC
Zac Cavender and Erick Lozano at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in
Zac Cavender and Erick Lozano at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC
Trever Bradshaw and Jim Pulgar at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in
Trever Bradshaw and Jim Pulgar at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC

The current BKFC 74 lineup and weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • Mike Richman (183.5 lbs) vs. Josh Dyer (184 lbs) – Richman’s BKFC light heavyweight title
  • Ben Moa (247.5 lbs) vs. Bobby Brents (264 lbs)
  • Mike Jones (185 lbs) vs. Sean Hotusing (182.5 lbs)
  • Daniel Gardner (184 lbs) vs. Shane Fichter (185.5 lbs)
  • Zack Partridge (184 lbs) vs. Cody Beierle (184 lbs)
  • Jordan Smith (172.5 lbs) vs. Josenaldo Silva (177.5 lbs)
  • Dominico Salas (167.5 lbs) vs. Jeremiah Truhlar (164.5 lbs)
  • Shelby Cannon (115.5 lbs) vs. Kathryn Paprocki (115 lbs)

Prelims

  • Zac Cavender (204 lbs) vs. Erick Lozano (204.5 lbs)
  • Trever Bradshaw (154 lbs) vs. Jim Pulgar (152 lbs)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

