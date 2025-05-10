BKFC 74 weigh-in photos: Mike Richman vs Josh Dyer official for 185 lbs title in SLC

Mike Richman and Josh Dyer made weight for their bare-knuckle bout headlining BKFC 74: Salt Lake City at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah on May 10. Both fighters successfully hit the required 185-pound championship limit.

Champion Mike Richman (7-2) of Saint Paul, MN weighed in at 183.5 lbs for the first defense of his belt. No. 4-ranked contender Josh Dyer (4-1) of Sioux Falls, SD showed 184 lbs for his first attempt to conquer the division.

Salt Lake City native Ben Moa (1-0) and Bobby Brents (2-3) of Springfield, IL tipped the scales at 247.5 lbs and 264 lbs, respectively, for their co-main event bout. Mike Jones (1-1) of Price, UT came in at 185 lbs, while his opponent, Sean Hotusing (0-2) of Miami, FL, was 182.5 lbs for their featured bout on the BKFC 74 card.

Local Daniel Gardner and Shane Fichter of Billings, MT weighed in at 184 lbs and 185.5 lbs for their BKFC debut, respectively. BKFC newcomer Zack Partridge of Salt Lake City and Cody Beierle (0-2) of Missoula, MT both registered 184 lbs.

Josh Dyer at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of his bout against Mike Richman at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC

Mike Richman and Josh Dyer at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC

Ben Moa and Bobby Brents at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC

Mike Jones and Sean Hotusing at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC

Daniel Gardner and Shane Fichter at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC

Zack Partridge and Cody Beierle at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC

Jordan Smith and Josenaldo Silva at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC

Dominico Salas and Jeremiah Truhlar at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC

Shelby Cannon and Kathryn Paprocki at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC

Zac Cavender and Erick Lozano at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC

Trever Bradshaw and Jim Pulgar at the BKFC 74 Salt Lake City weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah | BKFC

Main Card

Mike Richman (183.5 lbs) vs. Josh Dyer (184 lbs) – Richman’s BKFC light heavyweight title

Ben Moa (247.5 lbs) vs. Bobby Brents (264 lbs)

Mike Jones (185 lbs) vs. Sean Hotusing (182.5 lbs)

Daniel Gardner (184 lbs) vs. Shane Fichter (185.5 lbs)

Zack Partridge (184 lbs) vs. Cody Beierle (184 lbs)

Jordan Smith (172.5 lbs) vs. Josenaldo Silva (177.5 lbs)

Dominico Salas (167.5 lbs) vs. Jeremiah Truhlar (164.5 lbs)

Shelby Cannon (115.5 lbs) vs. Kathryn Paprocki (115 lbs)

Prelims