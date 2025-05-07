BKFC 74 Salt Lake City: Full fight card confirmed with Richman vs Dyer in main event

The full fight card has been confirmed for BKFC 74 Salt Lake City, taking place at Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah on Saturday, May 10. The main event is a light heavyweight title bout between Mike Richman and Josh Dyer.

Current 185-pound champion Mike Richman (7-2) of Saint Paul, MN makes the first defense of the belt he claimed by knockout in 44 seconds against Jared Warren last December. No. 4-ranked contender Josh Dyer (4-1) of Sioux Falls, SD makes his first attempt to conquer the division following a first-round knockout of William Albrecht last April.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Salt Lake City native Ben Moa (1-0) and Bobby Brents (2-3) of Springfield, IL. Also on the BKFC 74 SLC card, local light heavyweight Daniel Gardner makes his promotional debut against fellow debutant Shane Fichter of Billings, MT.

Two other light heavyweight matchups feature Mike Jones (1-1) of Price, UT against Sean Hotusing (0-2) of Miami, FL and local BKFC newcomer Zack Partridge versus Cody Beierle (0-2) of Missoula, MT. Additionally, Jordan Smith of Kaysville, UT and Josenaldo Silva of Las Vegas, NV make their BKFC debuts at middleweight.

Among other bouts, Salt Lake City’s Dominico Salas (1-0) faces newcomer Jeremiah Truhlar of Temple, TX at welterweight. Plus, Shelby Cannon of Anderson, IN makes her promotional debut in a strawweight bout against Kathryn Paprocki (1-0) of Westminster, CO.

Atop the prelims, local Zac Cavender (1-0) and Erick Lozano (2-3) of Zeeland, MI battle it out at cruiserweight. Kicking off the action, Trever Bradshaw (1-1) of Salt Lake City and Miami’s Jim Pulgar (1-1) go head-to-head at lightweight.

The current BKFC 74 Salt Lake City lineup looks as follows: