Mike Richman vs Josh Dyer headlines BKFC Salt Lake City in May

The bare-knuckle boxing championship bout between Mike Richman and Josh Dyer headlines the BKFC Salt Lake City card on May 10. The event takes place at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, marking the promotion’s third visit to the city.

Newly crowned light heavyweight champion Richman (7-2) makes the first defense of his title. The native of Saint Paul, Minnesota claimed the belt last December, dethroning Jared Warren by knockout in 44 seconds. In April 2024, the 39-year-old stopped Erick Lozano in the fifth round and bounced back from two defeats by knockout in title fights against David Mundell and Lorenzo Hunt.

Dyer (4-1) makes his first attempt to become champion. The No. 4-ranked contender from Sioux Falls, South Dakota won his previous bout last April by knockout in the first round against William Albrecht. The 34-year-old also holds victories in BKFC over Dakota Cochrane and Jared Warren.

“Mike Richman has worked very hard to become the BKFC light heavyweight world champion and has faced some of the best bare-knuckle fighters in the world,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “However, Josh Dyer has earned the opportunity in this tremendous battle of true warriors of the sport.”

“We’re putting together a fantastic undercard, which we will announce shortly, including numerous local fighters for a marquee event for those attending in person at the Maverik Center and those watching globally on DAZN.”

Other bouts featured on the BKFC Salt Lake City fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.