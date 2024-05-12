BKFC 61 photos: Jimmie Rivera bests Daniel Straus, Michael Trizano KO’s Louie Lopez

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship made its debut at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday, May 11 with BKFC 61. On the top of fight card, Jimmie Rivera of Ramsey, NJ defeated Daniel Straus of Cincinnati, OH by unanimous decision. After five rounds at featherweight, the scores were 50-45, 48-47 and 50-45.

“I wanted a finish, but I didn’t get it,” Rivera said post win. “Daniel Straus is tough. To everyone who came out here tonight, thank you so much. To all the moms, thank you so much – I hope you have a wonderful Sunday.”

In his next fight Rivera looks to face the winner of the BKFC 62 main event. The contest pits featherweight champion Kai Stewart of the U.S. against Bryan Duran of Cuba. The fight card takes place at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on June 21.

“I’m always ready. Kai Stewart is always running. I want to see who the winner is of his fight with Bryan Duran at BKFC 62, and I want that belt.”

In the BKFC 61 co-main event, Michael Trizano of New York stopped Louie Lopez of Helena, Montana at lightweight. The official time was 1 minute and 2 seconds into the first round.

“I feel amazing,” Trizano said. “I want to thank everybody that supports me. I want to give a shoutout to my son. I wish you were here. This one was for him. Dude, this was awesome. I love this.”

Among other results, Florida’s Ryan Reber defeated Anthony Foye of North Carolina by unanimous decision at bantamweight. Indiana’s Natalie Gage defeated Sarah Click of Bourne, Massachusetts via second-round TKO at women’s strawweight. Rick Hawn of Chicago scored the first-round stoppage against Stephen Stengel of Winchendon, Massachusetts at light heavyweight.

Zachary Calmus of Gloucester, Massachusetts eliminated Connor McKenna of Saint Albans, Vermont in the third round at heavyweight. Also at heavyweight, Patrick Brady of Sewell, New Jersey TKO’d Lewis Rumsey of Williamsport, Pennsylvania in the second round.

Among the prelims, Scott Roberts of Dana Point, California TKO’d Chris Sarro of Blue Hill, Maine in the second round of their heavyweight bout. Pat Casey of Springfield, Massachusetts earned a unanimous decision against Sam Watford of New York at middleweight. Florida’s Danny Pettit stopped Dylan Felion of Rutland, Vermont in the third round at featherweight.

Up next, BKFC Omaha on May 17 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, Nebraska. In the main event, Carlos Trinidad-Snake and Dustin Pague square off at welterweight.