BKFC 61 results, start time, live stream, Rivera vs Straus

BKFC 61 airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Saturday, May 11. Headlining the bare knuckle boxing fight card, Jimmie Rivera of Ramsey, NJ and Daniel Straus of Cincinnati, OH square off at featherweight.

Also on the card, Michael Trizano of New York and Louie Lopez of Helena, Montana go head to head at lightweight. Florida’s Ryan Reber faces Anthony Foye of North Carolina at bantamweight. Sarah Click of Bourne, Massachusetts and Indiana’s Natalie Gage clash at women’s strawweight.

Plus, Zachary Calmus of Gloucester, Massachusetts takes on Connor McKenna of Saint Albans, Vermont at heavyweight. Also at heavyweight, Patrick Brady of Sewell, New Jersey meets Lewis Rumsey of Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Among the prelims, Chris Sarro of Blue Hill, Maine goes up against Scott Roberts of Dana Point, California at heavyweight. Pat Casey of Springfield, Massachusetts fights Sam Watford of New York at middleweight. The featherweight bout between Dylan Felion of Rutland, Vermont and Florida’s Danny Pettit kicks off the action.

BKFC 61: Rivera vs Straus live stream

Broadcast: Prime Video

Date: Saturday, May 11

Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

BKFC 61: Rivera vs Straus results

Get BKFC 61: Rivera vs Straus full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jimmie Rivera vs. Daniel Straus

Michael Trizano vs. Louie Lopez

Ryan Reber vs. Anthony Foye

Sarah Click vs. Natalie Gage

Rick Hawn def. Stephen Stengel by KO (R1 at 0:35)

Zachary Calmus def. Connor McKenna by KO (R3 at 1:49)

Patrick Brady def. Lewis Rumsey by TKO (punches, R2 at 1:41)

Preliminary card