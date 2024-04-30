Kai Stewart vs Bryan Duran headlines BKFC 62 Hollywood in June

The bout between Kai Stewart and Bryan Duran has been set to headline BKFC 62 Hollywood on June 21. The bare knuckle boxing fight card takes place at Hard Rock Live featuring three championship bouts.

Unbeaten featherweight champion Kai Stewart (5-0) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Howard Davis last December. The 23-year-old native of Liberal, Kansas claimed the inaugural title by UD against Louie Lopez in June 2023.

Bryan Duran (6-0) of Cuba KO’d Lopez in the fourth round last time out in February. Last year, the undefeated No. 2-ranked contender stopped Dakota Highpine and Gilberto Aguilar in the first round and third round, respectively.

Also on the card, Keith Richardson (4-0) of Long Island, NY makes the first defense of his bantamweight title against Cuban challenger Alberto Blas (4-0). Richardson claimed the belt by TKO in the second round against Reggie Barnett Jr. last October. Blas won his previous bout in February at BKFC 57 Hollywood via first-round stoppage against Frank Alvarez.

Plus, No. 1 and No. 2-ranked light heavyweights, Jared Warren (6-2) of Tampa, Florida and John Michael Escoboza (9-1) of Dominican Republic square off in the rematch with the division vacant title on the line. Warren won their first fight in July 2022 by unanimous decision.

“Hard Rock Live has continued to be the hottest venue in the world for BKFC,” said David Feldman. “This is our eighth event at Hard Rock Live and we expect another sold-out crowd of passionate South Florida BKFC fans.”

“These three BKFC world title fights feature six of the baddest bare-knuckle fighters in the world and they’re just the start of an outstanding card we’re putting together for BKFC 62.”

The current BKFC 62 Hollywood card looks as the following: