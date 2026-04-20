Benavidez vs Zurdo PPV card expands to five fights with two changes

The upcoming PBC event, headlined by David Benavidez vs. Zurdo Ramirez, has been upgraded to five fights following a fighter replacement and the addition of a matchup. The PPV card airs live on Prime Video on May 2 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Isaac Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) now faces Ismael Flores (17-1-1, 12 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight bout. Flores replaced Alan Sandoval due to an undisclosed reason. The 10-round super bantamweight bout between Jorge Chavez (15-0-1, 8 KOs) and Jose “Tito” Sanchez (15-0, 9 KOs) has been added to the card to kick off the PPV action.

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Isaac Lucero vs Ismael Flores

Mexican-born, Las Vegas-based unbeaten 27-year-old Lucero returns after scoring two wins last year against Roberto Valenzuela Jr. and Omar Valenzuela.

Argentinian-born, Spain-based Flores aims for his eighth consecutive win, having stopped Oliver Quintana Sanchez in his previous bout last October. Taking on Lucero, the 27-year-old makes his U.S. debut.

“I’m very grateful to my team, and everyone who worked to make this possible,” Lucero said. “Fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend is every Mexican boxer’s dream, and I accept this challenge with the upmost professionalism, as I’ll be facing the most important challenge of my career on this huge stage. I will show everyone why I’m ‘Puro México!'”

Flores said, “I’m so excited about this fight, it’s the kind of fight I’ve wanted for a long time. This fight is going to change my life. I’ve never stopped training, so I was more than ready to jump on this opportunity. I’m in great shape and I’m going to surprise everyone. I’m coming to stay in the U.S. for a long time.”

Jorge Chavez vs Jose “Tito” Sanchez

Mexican-born, San Diego-based Chavez, 26, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Manuel Flores in their rematch in January.

Unbeaten 26-year-old Sanchez of Rancho Mirage, CA, comes off a sixth-round knockout victory over Jesus Ramirez, also in January.

“I’m so thankful to be a fighter of Mexican descent competing on pay-per-view on the world’s biggest stage on Cinco de Mayo weekend,” Chavez said. “I’m grateful to my entire team for this chance to showcase my skills as part of such a huge event. I’ve worked so hard my entire life for this opportunity and I intend to put on a great show May 2. Viva Mexico!”

Sanchez said, “On May 2, I will finally get my chance to fight on a huge card in Las Vegas and fulfill a dream I’ve had ever since I was a kid. I’ve trained very hard to make it to this level, and I want to thank my family and my whole team for this opportunity to shine in front of the crowd in Las Vegas during this big boxing weekend. But your tickets and come out early to watch a great show.”

In the main event, two-division world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, defends his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles against former sparring partner David Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs). Undefeated Benavidez of Phoenix, Arizona, moves up a weight class and looks to become a three-division world champion.

In the co-feature, Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) defends his WBA super middleweight title in an all-Mexican showdown against former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs).

Also on the card is an all-Mexican 10-round super lightweight matchup between Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) and Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs).

The prelims are expected to be announced shortly.

Current Benavidez vs Zurdo fight card

Gilberto Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) vs. David Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs), 12 rounds, Ramirez’s WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles

Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) vs. Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs), 12 rounds, Resendiz’s WBA super middleweight title

Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) vs. Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Isaac Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) vs. Ismael Flores (17-1-1, 12 KOs), 8 rounds, super welterweight

Jorge Chavez (15-0-1, 8 KOs) vs. Jose Tito Sanchez (15-0, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, super bantamweight