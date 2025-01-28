Full fight video: Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz claims title by TKO against Rolando Romero

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is back in the ring at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1, when he faces Angel Fierro. The former world champion faces his fellow Mexican in a 10-round bout live on pay-per-view. The contest is featured on the card topped by David Benavidez vs David Morrell.

Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) steps through the ropes at T-Mobile Arena for the third time. In his previous outing at the venue last March, the 26-year-old native of Mexico City challenged Rolando “Rolly” Romero for his WBA super lightweight title.

The scheduled 12-round championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Cruz dominated Romero, rocking him as early as in the first round. Through seven rounds, the Mexican challenger continued to put pressure on the Las Vegas native, and ultimately claimed the win via eighth-round TKO when referee Thomas Taylor stepped in to save the latter from further punishment.

In his next fight against Angel Fierro (23-2-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday in Las Vegas, Isaac Cruz aims to bounce back from a defeat by split decision against Jose Valenzuela last August in LA. The former champion looks to retake his “spot at the top and get into more big fights.”