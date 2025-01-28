Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Full fight video: Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz claims title by TKO against Rolando Romero

Isaac Cruz returns against Angel Fierro on the undercard of David Benavidez vs David Morrell, Saturday in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is back in the ring at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1, when he faces Angel Fierro. The former world champion faces his fellow Mexican in a 10-round bout live on pay-per-view. The contest is featured on the card topped by David Benavidez vs David Morrell.

Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) steps through the ropes at T-Mobile Arena for the third time. In his previous outing at the venue last March, the 26-year-old native of Mexico City challenged Rolando “Rolly” Romero for his WBA super lightweight title.

The scheduled 12-round championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Cruz dominated Romero, rocking him as early as in the first round. Through seven rounds, the Mexican challenger continued to put pressure on the Las Vegas native, and ultimately claimed the win via eighth-round TKO when referee Thomas Taylor stepped in to save the latter from further punishment.

In his next fight against Angel Fierro (23-2-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday in Las Vegas, Isaac Cruz aims to bounce back from a defeat by split decision against Jose Valenzuela last August in LA. The former champion looks to retake his “spot at the top and get into more big fights.”

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.