Bellator Dublin results: Champions Series 3

Bellator Champions Series 3 live results from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

By Parviz Iskenderov
Paul Hughes faces Bobby King at Bellator Dublin
Paul Hughes and Bobby King at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Bellator Champions Series 3 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland | PFL MMA
Following a previous event in Paris in May, Bellator Champions Series 3 airs live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, June 22. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with a championship belt contested on the night.

In the main event, Jason Jackson (18-4) of Jamaica defends his welterweight title against undefeated Ramazan Kuramagomedov (12-0). In the co-main event, Paul Hughes (11-1) of Ireland and Bobby King (12-6) of Hawaii square off at lightweight.

Also on the card, Sinead Kavanagh (9-6) of Ireland and Arlene Blencowe (15-10) of Australia battle it out at women’s featherweight. Plus, Norbert Novenyi Jr (7-0) of Hungary and Dalton Rosta (8-1) of Sharon, Pennsylvania clash at middleweight.

In addition, Darragh Kelly (5-0) of Ireland and Mathias Poiron (7-1) of France go head to head at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator Dublin live stream

In the U.S., Bellator Champions Series 3 airs live stream on MAX. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

In the UK and other selected countries the Bellator Dublin live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST. In Australia, the event airs live on Stan Sport on Sunday, June 23 at 2 am AEST.

Bellator Champions Series 3 results

Get Bellator Champions Series 3 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jason Jackson vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov, welterweight – Jackson’s Bellator welterweight title
  • Paul Hughes vs. Bobby King, lightweight
  • Sinead Kavanagh vs. Arlene Blencowe, women’s featherweight
  • Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Dalton Rosta, middleweight
  • Darragh Kelly vs. Mathias Poiron, lightweight

Preliminary card

  • Kasum Kasumov vs. Matheus Mattos, bantamweight – Bellator bantamweight title eliminator
  • Nathan Kelly vs. Jose Sanchez, featherweight
  • Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Tyler Mathison, featherweight
  • Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Marcirley Alves, bantamweight
  • Shinobu Ota vs. Roger Blanque, bantamweight
  • Michelle Montague vs. Karolina Sobek, women’s featherweight
  • Nate Kelly vs. Paul Nolan, flyweight – Amateur bout
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

