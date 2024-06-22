Bellator Dublin results: Champions Series 3

Following a previous event in Paris in May, Bellator Champions Series 3 airs live from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, June 22. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with a championship belt contested on the night.
In the main event, Jason Jackson (18-4) of Jamaica defends his welterweight title against undefeated Ramazan Kuramagomedov (12-0). In the co-main event, Paul Hughes (11-1) of Ireland and Bobby King (12-6) of Hawaii square off at lightweight.
Also on the card, Sinead Kavanagh (9-6) of Ireland and Arlene Blencowe (15-10) of Australia battle it out at women’s featherweight. Plus, Norbert Novenyi Jr (7-0) of Hungary and Dalton Rosta (8-1) of Sharon, Pennsylvania clash at middleweight.
In addition, Darragh Kelly (5-0) of Ireland and Mathias Poiron (7-1) of France go head to head at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Bellator Dublin live stream
In the U.S., Bellator Champions Series 3 airs live stream on MAX. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.
In the UK and other selected countries the Bellator Dublin live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST. In Australia, the event airs live on Stan Sport on Sunday, June 23 at 2 am AEST.
Bellator Champions Series 3 results
Get Bellator Champions Series 3 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Jason Jackson vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov, welterweight – Jackson’s Bellator welterweight title
- Paul Hughes vs. Bobby King, lightweight
- Sinead Kavanagh vs. Arlene Blencowe, women’s featherweight
- Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Dalton Rosta, middleweight
- Darragh Kelly vs. Mathias Poiron, lightweight
Preliminary card
- Kasum Kasumov vs. Matheus Mattos, bantamweight – Bellator bantamweight title eliminator
- Nathan Kelly vs. Jose Sanchez, featherweight
- Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Tyler Mathison, featherweight
- Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Marcirley Alves, bantamweight
- Shinobu Ota vs. Roger Blanque, bantamweight
- Michelle Montague vs. Karolina Sobek, women’s featherweight
- Nate Kelly vs. Paul Nolan, flyweight – Amateur bout