Bellator Paris results, start time, live stream, Mix vs Magomedov

Bellator Paris: Mix vs Magomedov airs live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 17. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the bantamweight title contested in the headliner of the show.
In the main event, Patchy Mix (19-1) of Angola, New York defends his bantamweight title in a rematch against Magomed Magomedov (16-1). In the co-main event, Cedric Doumbe (5-1) of France faces Jaleel Willis (16-5) of Memphis, Tennessee at 175-pound catchweight.
Also on the card, Gregory Babene (23-11) of France and Costello van Steenis (14-3) of Netherlands square off at middleweight. As well, Yves Landu (20-9) of France and Jonas Bilharinho (11-2-1) of Brazil clash at featherweight.
Plus, Archie Colgan (9-6) of Denver, Colorado meets Thibault Gouti (17-6) of France at 157.7-pound catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.
Bellator Paris live stream
United States
Broadcast: MAX
Date: Friday, May 17
Time: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT
UK & France
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, May 17
Time: 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST
Bellator Paris: Mix vs Magomedov results
Get Bellator Paris: Mix vs Magomedov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov – Mix’s bantamweight title
- Cedric Doumbe vs. Jaleel Willis
- Gregory Babene vs. Costello van Steenis
- Yves Landu vs. Jonas Bilharinho
- Thibault Gouti vs. Archie Colgan
Preliminary card
- Slim Trabelsi vs. Louie Sutherland
- Mansour Barnaoui vs. Yusuke Yachi
- Steven Hill vs. Mike Shipman
- Aspen Ladd vs. Ekaterina Shakalova
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Bruno Fontes