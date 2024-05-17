Bellator Paris results, start time, live stream, Mix vs Magomedov

Bellator Paris: Mix vs Magomedov airs live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 17. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the bantamweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, Patchy Mix (19-1) of Angola, New York defends his bantamweight title in a rematch against Magomed Magomedov (16-1). In the co-main event, Cedric Doumbe (5-1) of France faces Jaleel Willis (16-5) of Memphis, Tennessee at 175-pound catchweight.

Also on the card, Gregory Babene (23-11) of France and Costello van Steenis (14-3) of Netherlands square off at middleweight. As well, Yves Landu (20-9) of France and Jonas Bilharinho (11-2-1) of Brazil clash at featherweight.

Plus, Archie Colgan (9-6) of Denver, Colorado meets Thibault Gouti (17-6) of France at 157.7-pound catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator Paris live stream

United States

Broadcast: MAX

Date: Friday, May 17

Time: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

UK & France

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, May 17

Time: 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST

Bellator Paris: Mix vs Magomedov results

Bellator Paris: Mix vs Magomedov full fight card

