Bellator Paris results, start time, live stream, Mix vs Magomedov

Bellator Paris: Mix vs Magomedov live results from Accor Arena in Paris, France

By Parviz Iskenderov
Patchy Mix faces Magomed Magomedov at Bellator Paris
Patchy Mix and Magomed Magomedov at the Bellator Paris ceremonial weigh-ins | PFL MMA
Bellator Paris: Mix vs Magomedov airs live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Friday, May 17. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the bantamweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, Patchy Mix (19-1) of Angola, New York defends his bantamweight title in a rematch against Magomed Magomedov (16-1). In the co-main event, Cedric Doumbe (5-1) of France faces Jaleel Willis (16-5) of Memphis, Tennessee at 175-pound catchweight.

Also on the card, Gregory Babene (23-11) of France and Costello van Steenis (14-3) of Netherlands square off at middleweight. As well, Yves Landu (20-9) of France and Jonas Bilharinho (11-2-1) of Brazil clash at featherweight.

Plus, Archie Colgan (9-6) of Denver, Colorado meets Thibault Gouti (17-6) of France at 157.7-pound catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator Paris live stream

United States

Broadcast: MAX
Date: Friday, May 17
Time: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Watch on MAX

UK & France

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, May 17
Time: 5 pm BST / 6 pm CEST

Watch on DAZN

Bellator Paris: Mix vs Magomedov results

Get Bellator Paris: Mix vs Magomedov full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov – Mix’s bantamweight title
  • Cedric Doumbe vs. Jaleel Willis
  • Gregory Babene vs. Costello van Steenis
  • Yves Landu vs. Jonas Bilharinho
  • Thibault Gouti vs. Archie Colgan

Preliminary card

  • Slim Trabelsi vs. Louie Sutherland
  • Mansour Barnaoui vs. Yusuke Yachi
  • Steven Hill vs. Mike Shipman
  • Aspen Ladd vs. Ekaterina Shakalova
  • Asael Adjoudj vs. Bruno Fontes
