Bazinyan vs Butler gets new date in November in Montreal – Tickets

The bout between Erik Bazinyan and Steven Butler has been locked in for November 13 at Cabaret du Casino de Montreal. The contest features the two “Eye of the Tiger” fighters in a super middleweight battle of the top 15 contenders.

The pair were previously scheduled to square off in March, and then in June. The matchup was postponed after Bazinyan got injured and was forced to withdraw.

“For us, it’s going to be heartbreaking – I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. But for our fans, I believe this fight promises even more than when we first tried to organize it,” said promoter Camille Estephan.

“Erik Bazinyan is back at 100%, but he has a point to prove after more than a year out of the ring. As for Steven Butler, he’s had time to show that his punching power is even more devastating at 168 lbs. I wish both of them victory, but more than anything, I’m convinced they’ll both give it their all.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Erik Bazinyan vs Steven Butler

Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) of Armenia is currently ranked No. 14 at 168 lbs. The Laval, Quebec-based 30-year-old last fought a year ago, suffering a defeat by knockout in the 10th round against Jaime Munguia.

“I’m really at 100%. And not just since my last injury – for the first time in a very long time,” Bazinyan said. “Some may have doubted me during my absence, but I can assure them of one thing: I will be victorious on November 13, and it will mark the beginning of the best years of my career.”

Montreal’s 30-year-old Butler (36-5-1, 30 KOs) took revenge on Jose de Jesus Macias by knockout in the fourth round on the Mbilli vs Sulecki undercard in June. The former two-time 160-pound title challenger makes his second ring appearance of the year and targets his third win at super middleweight.

“If you ask me, since he pulled out twice, I’m already up 2-0,” Butler said. “But as they say, third time’s the charm – so I’ll come out the winner once and for all on November 13.”

The Bazinyan vs Butler undercard is set to feature Luis Santana (14-0, 7 KOs), Moreno Fendero (12-0, 10 KOs), Wyatt Sanford (4-0, 2 KOs), debuting Daylen Pepin, among others.