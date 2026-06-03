Full card confirmed for Mathieu vs Falcao showdown in Quebec City

The full lineup of action is confirmed for the Eye of the Tiger event on June 11 at the Theatre Capitole in Quebec City. The card, headlined by Wilkens Mathieu vs Esquiva Falcao, airs live on Punching Grace, featuring seven bouts in total.

The Hall of the Videotron Centre in Quebec City hosts the press conference on Monday, June 9 at 3:00 p.m. ET and the official weigh-in on Wednesday, June 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The boxing action at Theatre Capitole on Thursday, June 11, begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with doors opening an hour earlier.

Quebec City native Wilkens Mathieu (15-0, 10 KOs) defends his NABF super middleweight title against Olympic silver medalist Esquiva Falcao (32-2, 21 KOs) of Brazil.

Advertisement

In the co-feature, Leila Beaudoin (14-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, faces Colombia’s Paulina Angel (7-2-2, 3 KOs) for the WBA interim super featherweight title.

On the undercard, Mehmet Unal (15-0, 13 KOs) of Turkiye defends his WBC and WBA Continental light heavyweight titles against Yoann Kongolo (18-3-1, 7 KOs) of Switzerland.

A super middleweight bout features Montreal-based French Moreno Fendero (14-0, 10 KOs) defending his WBC Continental title against Puerto Rico’s Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (21-1-1, 17 KOs).

Thomas Chabot (12-1, 8 KOs) of Thetford Mines, Quebec, takes on Mexico’s Jose Antonio Sampedro (13-2-1, 7 KOs) for the WBC Continental featherweight title.

A super featherweight matchup pits Armenia’s Erik Israyelyan (5-0, 3 KOs) against Johan Guzman (2-1, 2 KOs) of Chile.

In the event opener, Quebec’s Daylen Pepin (2-0) battles Jordan Dzaba (3-3-1, 1 KO) of France at lightweight.

Current Mathieu vs Falcao fight card

Wilkens Mathieu (15-0, 10 KOs) vs. Esquiva Falcao (32-2, 21 KOs), Mathieu’s NABF super middleweight title

Leila Beaudoin (14-2, 2 KOs) vs. Paulina Angel (7-2-2, 3 KOs), WBA interim super featherweight title

Mehmet Unal (15-0, 13 KOs) vs. Yoann Kongolo (18-3-1, 7 KOs), Unal’s WBC and WBA Continental light heavyweight titles

Moreno Fendero (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (21-1-1, 17 KOs), Fendero’s WBC Continental super middleweight title

Thomas Chabot (12-1, 8 KOs) vs. Jose Antonio Sampedro (13-2-1, 7 KOs), featherweight

Erik Israyelyan (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Johan Guzman (2-1, 2 KOs), super featherweight

Daylen Pepin (2-0) vs. Jordan Dzaba (3-3-1, 1 KO), lightweight