Erik Bazinyan vs Steven Butler rescheduled for Mbilli-Sulecki undercard

Erik Bazinyan looks to return to winning ways as he faces former title challenger Steven Butler in a rescheduled bout on June 27 at the Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada. The 10-round super middleweight contest serves as the co-feature to Christian Mbilli vs Maciej Sulecki, live on ESPN+.

The pair was originally scheduled to square off in March in Montreal. The contest was postponed due to an injury Bazinyan suffered in training.

Once-beaten Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) of Armenia lost his first fight by knockout in the 10th round against Jaime Munguia last September. Last May, the Laval, Quebec-based 29-year-old fought Shakeel Phinn to a split draw. Bazinyan’s previous victory goes back to early 2024, when he stopped Billi Facundo Godoy in the third round.

Steven Butler (35-5-1, 29 KOs) of Canada stopped Fernando Ezequiel Farias in the first round last November and bounced back from a defeat via ninth-round TKO against Patrice Volny last June. Earlier in his career, Montreal’s 29-year-old challenged Ryota Murata for the WBA middleweight title and Janibek Alimkhanuly for the WBO 160-pound belt, suffering defeats via fifth- and second-round stoppage, respectively.

In the main event, Cameroonian-French Christian Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) takes on former title challenger Maciej Sulecki (33-3, 13 KOs) of Poland. The pair battle it out for the interim WBC super middleweight title.