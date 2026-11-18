Elijah Garcia faces Thomas O’Toole in a 10-round super middleweight bout, headlining the Benavidez vs Cieslak prelims. The event takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, December 5.

Garcia (18-2, 14 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona, makes his third ring appearance of the year and aims for his second win in a row. In his previous outing in June, the 23-year-old southpaw defeated Ryan Adams by first-round TKO. With the victory, he bounced back from a majority decision loss to Kevin Newman II in March.

Ireland-based Chicago native O’Toole (16-0, 10 KOs) steps through the ropes for the second time in 2026. The 28-year-old southpaw last fought in April, scoring a unanimous decision over Jeremy Cullors.

The prelims will stream live on DAZN and Prime Video.

Advertisement

Nunez faces Shimomachi in title eliminator

The Benavidez vs Cieslak prelims also feature a 12-round IBF featherweight title eliminator between Luis Nunez (24-0, 16 KOs) and Toshiki Shimomachi (23-1-3, 12 KOs).

Las Vegas-based 27-year-old Nunez of the Dominican Republic stopped Carlos Roberto Perez Perez in the fourth round in May and Jhan Estiven Camacho in the first round in March.

Japan’s 30-year-old southpaw Shimomachi won his previous bout in May by majority decision against Reiya Abe.

In the main event, live on pay-per-view, David Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Poland’s Michal Cieslak (28-2, 22 KOs) square off in a cruiserweight championship unification bout. Benavidez puts his unified WBA and WBO titles on the line, while Cieslak brings his WBC belt to the ring.

Current fight card

Main card

David Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) vs. Michal Cieslak (28-2, 22 KOs), cruiserweight, Benavidez’s WBA and WBO titles, Cieslak’s WBC title

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (24-0, 22 KOs) vs. Keith Thurman (31-2, 23 KOs), middleweight

Emiliano Vargas (18-0, 15 KOs) vs. Omar Juarez (21-2, 8 KOs), super lightweight

Marco Romero (16-0, 14 KOs) vs. Cruse Stewart (10-4, 7 KOs), middleweight

Nikita Tszyu (12-0-1, 10 KOs) vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr (32-6, 30 KOs), super welterweight

Prelims

Elijah Garcia (18-2, 14 KOs) vs. Thomas O’Toole (16-0, 10 KOs), super middleweight

Luis Nunez (24-0, 16 KOs) vs. Toshiki Shimomachi (23-1-3, 12 KOs), IBF featherweight title eliminator