Elijah Garcia faces Thomas O’Toole in a 10-round super middleweight bout, headlining the Benavidez vs Cieslak prelims. The event takes place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, December 5.
- Garcia (18-2, 14 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona, makes his third ring appearance of the year and aims for his second win in a row. In his previous outing in June, the 23-year-old southpaw defeated Ryan Adams by first-round TKO. With the victory, he bounced back from a majority decision loss to Kevin Newman II in March.
- Ireland-based Chicago native O’Toole (16-0, 10 KOs) steps through the ropes for the second time in 2026. The 28-year-old southpaw last fought in April, scoring a unanimous decision over Jeremy Cullors.
The prelims will stream live on DAZN and Prime Video.
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Nunez faces Shimomachi in title eliminator
The Benavidez vs Cieslak prelims also feature a 12-round IBF featherweight title eliminator between Luis Nunez (24-0, 16 KOs) and Toshiki Shimomachi (23-1-3, 12 KOs).
- Las Vegas-based 27-year-old Nunez of the Dominican Republic stopped Carlos Roberto Perez Perez in the fourth round in May and Jhan Estiven Camacho in the first round in March.
- Japan’s 30-year-old southpaw Shimomachi won his previous bout in May by majority decision against Reiya Abe.
In the main event, live on pay-per-view, David Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Poland’s Michal Cieslak (28-2, 22 KOs) square off in a cruiserweight championship unification bout. Benavidez puts his unified WBA and WBO titles on the line, while Cieslak brings his WBC belt to the ring.
Current fight card
Main card
- David Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) vs. Michal Cieslak (28-2, 22 KOs), cruiserweight, Benavidez’s WBA and WBO titles, Cieslak’s WBC title
- Vergil Ortiz Jr. (24-0, 22 KOs) vs. Keith Thurman (31-2, 23 KOs), middleweight
- Emiliano Vargas (18-0, 15 KOs) vs. Omar Juarez (21-2, 8 KOs), super lightweight
- Marco Romero (16-0, 14 KOs) vs. Cruse Stewart (10-4, 7 KOs), middleweight
- Nikita Tszyu (12-0-1, 10 KOs) vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr (32-6, 30 KOs), super welterweight
Prelims
- Elijah Garcia (18-2, 14 KOs) vs. Thomas O’Toole (16-0, 10 KOs), super middleweight
- Luis Nunez (24-0, 16 KOs) vs. Toshiki Shimomachi (23-1-3, 12 KOs), IBF featherweight title eliminator
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