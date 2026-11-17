Canadian boxing promotion Eye of the Tiger (EOTTM) announced seven fighters set to compete on its first card of 2027. The event takes place at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, on Thursday, January 28.

Atop the fight card, Canada-based Imam Khataev (13-1, 12 KOs) defends his NABF light heavyweight title. In his previous outing in October in Quebec City, the 32-year-old stopped Padraig McCrory in the first round.

Moreno Fendero (16-0, 11 KOs) puts his WBC Continental Americas super middleweight title on the line. The 27-year-old French southpaw won his previous bout in September in Montreal by unanimous decision against Stephane Fondjo.

Mexico’s Christopher Guerrero (16-1, 9 KOs) returns to the ring after suffering his first career defeat. The 25-year-old was last in action in Cleveland in July, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Tiger Johnson.

The event kicks off EOTTM’s five-date schedule in Montreal for 2027. Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Also on the card

Mehmet Unal (15-0-1, 13 KOs) of Turkiye defends his WBC Continental Americas light heavyweight title after fighting Yoann Kongolo to a majority draw in June.

Super featherweight Thomas Chabot (13-1, 8 KOs) of Thetford Mines, Quebec, is set to return after being forced to withdraw from his fight against Jose Antonio Sampedro in October on the Iglesias vs Zaren card due to a medical issue.

Lightweight Wyatt Sanford (9-0, 5 KOs) of Kennetcook, Nova Scotia, and Montreal’s light heavyweight Keven Beausejour (5-0, 4 KOs) make quick returns following respective victories over Gabriel Jimenez Gomez and Charles Cox at last Thursday’s Orobio vs Cedeno card.

The opponents for the above-mentioned fighters are expected to be announced shortly.

The card will stream live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally.