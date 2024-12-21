Avery Martin Duval vs Marvin Demollari set for Biyarslanov-Mimoune undercard

The bout between Avery Martin Duval and Marvin Demollari has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the Biyarslanov vs Mimoune undercard. The event titled ‘The Gold Rush’ takes place at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 6. The pair square off in an eight-round contest at lightweight.

Unbeaten Avery Martin Duval (12-0-1, 7 KOs) of Canada is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Jesus Adrian Daneff in September. In May, the 23-year-old native of Hawkesbury, Ontario stopped Ezequiel Palaversic in the fourth round.

Albanian-born, Italy-based Marvin Demollari (14-5-1, 2 KOs) fought Brian Pelaez to a majority draw in June. In April, the 30-year-old earned a UD against Vincenzo Finiello.

Also confirmed for the Biyarslanov vs Mimoune undercard is an eight-round super middleweight bout between Moreno Fendero (8-0, 6 KOs) of France and Edison Demaj (13-3-1, 7 KOs) of Germany. Additionally, Mexican-born, Canada-based Christopher Guerrero (12-0, 7 KOs) and Dennis Dauti (25-5-2, 9 KOs) of Switzerland battle it out in a 10-rounder at welterweight.

Plus, Mehmet Unal (11-0, 9 KOs) of Türkiye goes up against Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna (31-13, 21 KOs) of Argentina in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. In another 10-round light heavyweight clash, Albert Ramirez (19-0, 16 KOs) of Venezuela faces Marko Calic (15-1, 9 KOs) of Croatia.

In the 10-round main event, Toronto-based southpaw Arthur Biyarslanov (17-0, 14 KOs) defends his NABF super lightweight title against Plant City, Florida-based Mohamed Mimoune (24-6, 5 KOs) of France. In the 10-round co-main event, Bakhodir Jalolov (14-0, 14 KOs) of Uzbekistan and David Spilmont (16-8-1, 11 KOs) of France go head-to-head at heavyweight.